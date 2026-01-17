Violent Rapist Jailed for 16 Years After Horrific Scunthorpe Attack

A brutal attacker has been locked up for 16 years and slapped with a lifelong restraining order after raping and imprisoning a woman for hours in his Scunthorpe home.

Malik Shahzad Found Guilty at Grimsby Crown Court

Malik Shahzad, 46, of Berkeley Street, denied the charges but was convicted of rape, false imprisonment, and assault following a trial that ended in November 2025. The horrifying ordeal first came to light on 7 July 2021 when a woman reported being trapped in a house overnight and attacked.

Night of Terror Detailed by Victim

The victim was locked inside Shahzad’s home, where he repeatedly assaulted her as she tried to escape.

She attempted to call police, but Shahzad snatched her phone and threw it away before continuing his assault.

Throughout the night, Shahzad followed her every move, grabbing her by the neck and pinning her down to stop her fleeing.

Despite the overwhelming evidence, Shahzad maintained his innocence, claiming the encounter was consensual and the victim was lying.

Justice Served

Following the court’s decision on Friday 16 January 2026, Shahzad faces a lengthy prison sentence and a restraining order for life, ensuring he remains barred from contacting his victim.