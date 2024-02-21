Rebecca Lee, 42, has been handed an immediate prison sentence after engaging in a violent shoplifting incident at the Co-op in Aspen Drive, Minster-on-Sea. The Swale-based assailant left the store without paying for approximately £50 worth of items on Thursday, February 15, 2024, and proceeded to assault and threaten a staff member who tried to intervene.

An off-duty Kent Police sergeant, who happened to be in the vicinity, sprang into action upon being alerted to the incident. Approaching Lee outside the premises, he identified himself as a police officer, only to be met with aggression. Lee wielded a pair of scissors, assaulting the sergeant and biting him multiple times. Despite the assault, the sergeant managed to detain Lee until backup arrived and she was taken into custody.

Subsequent investigations by the Swale Victim-Based Crime Team led to Lee being charged with theft, assault, assaulting an emergency worker, and possessing a bladed article in a public place. Additionally, she faced another charge of theft from McColl’s in Milton Regis High Street on February 3. Appearing before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, February 17, Lee pleaded guilty to all charges. As a result, she was swiftly sentenced to six months in prison.

Inspector Barry Carr commended the swift action of the off-duty officer, highlighting the commitment of Kent Police in addressing prolific thieves. Despite facing violence from Lee, the officer demonstrated remarkable resolve in detaining the offender until assistance arrived.

Carr emphasized the consequences awaiting criminals who target local businesses, especially those resorting to violence. He affirmed the police force’s dedication to bringing such individuals before the courts at the earliest opportunity, ensuring justice for victims and maintaining the safety of the community.

Lee’s immediate incarceration serves as a stark reminder that violent and unlawful behaviour will not be tolerated, and offenders will face significant repercussions under the law.

Kent Police encourages anyone who witnesses criminal activity or requires assistance to report it promptly, underscoring the importance of community vigilance in combatting crime.