SECONDS TO DISASTER Waitress Holds Sparkler Moments Before Deadly Swiss Nightclub Blaze Kills 47

  • Updated: 09:31
  • , 2 January 2026
Waitress Holds Sparkler Moments Before Deadly Swiss Nightclub Blaze Kills 47

 

Shocking footage reveals the moment a waitress, hoisted on a colleague’s shoulders, held a sparkler in the air just before a devastating fire tore through the basement of Le Constellation nightclub in Crans-Montana, Switzerland. The blaze claimed at least 47 lives and injured over 115, many of them young New Year’s Eve revellers.

Heroic Dash to Fight Flames

In the immediate aftermath, another clip shows a courageous partygoer attempting to douse the spreading flames licking across the wooden ceiling of the crowded ski resort nightlife hotspot. Despite their efforts, the fire rapidly consumed the cramped venue.

Witnesses believe the inferno ignited when a sparkler placed in a champagne bottle set alight the flammable soundproofing foam fitted on the bar’s ceiling.

 

Tragic Night of Panic and Devastation

  • About 200 partygoers packed into the Alpine nightclub to celebrate New Year’s Eve
  • Flames shot through the basement and up narrow wooden stairs, triggering loud explosions—so fierce locals feared a terror attack
  • Survivors described chaotic scenes of stampedes, smoke inhalation, and severe burns
  • Emergency services raced to the scene amid scenes of “indescribable violence and distress”

Swiss President Guy Parmelin labelled it “one of the worst tragedies our country has suffered, cutting short many young lives.” The town of Crans-Montana has ordered flags flown at half-mast as the community mourns.

 

British Man Appeals for Help to Find Missing Sister in Deadly Swiss Fire
British Man Appeals for Help to Find Missing Sister in Deadly Swiss Fire

Naming the Victims Takes Time

The identification process is slow, with many victims severely burned, complicating efforts to inform families. Authorities are employing dental and DNA tests to confirm identities. Officials stress the sensitive nature of the task and the need for accuracy.

Among the dead is 17-year-old Italian golfing prodigy Emmanuele Galeppini, remembered by the Italian Golf Federation as a passionate young athlete. His death was confirmed on Instagram, touching hearts nationwide.

Survivor Accounts: “It Was Like a Horror Movie”

Survivors have shared harrowing memories. Victoria, who witnessed the blaze, said the sparkler in the champagne bottle ignited the ceiling in seconds. “All the windows were black with smoke. Many victims suffocated,” she said.

Another witness, Adrien, recounted, “People were smashing windows, running, screaming. Parents rushed in their cars. It was like a horror movie.”

Thick smoke and a narrow stairway made escape difficult, leading to a frantic surge as many desperately fled the burning venue.

 

French Footballer, 19, Severely Burned in Deadly Swiss Nightclub Blaze That Killed Over 40
French Footballer, 19, Severely Burned in Deadly Swiss Nightclub Blaze That Killed Over 40

Foreign Nationals Among Victims

Victims include nationals from Italy, France, and Australia. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani plans to visit the disaster zone. Families across borders await news anxiously, with many still unaccounted for in the tragedy.

French mother Laetitia has been searching hospitals and morgues for her 16-year-old son Arthur for over 30 hours with no word yet. “I don’t know where he is,” she said, hopeful for news.

Nightclub Safety Under Scrutiny

The nightclub had a safety rating of just 6.5 out of 10. Officials have launched an investigation into the bar’s maximum capacity and safety measures but stress that no arrests have been made as the inquiry continues.

Firefighters used the term “flashover” to describe how volatile gases ignited explosively, rapidly fanning the flames through the venue.

Community in Mourning

Locals are stunned and heartbroken. Many knew the victims personally and gathered at the scene to lay flowers and light candles. Nearby, bodies remain inside the sealed venue as police work tirelessly around the clock to identify those lost.

Young Crans-Montana resident Piermarco Pani said, “You think you’re safe here, but this can happen anywhere. They were people like us.”

The tragic blaze has cast a long shadow over the ski resort town, forever changing lives on what should have been a night of celebration.

