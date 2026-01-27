Watch Live

LIVE SAVING ACTIONS Wakefield Police Heroes Shine at Awards Ceremony

Some police work flies under the radar but hits victims and communities hard. The recent Wakefield District awards night shone a spotlight on officers whose quiet dedication makes a huge difference. Behind every badge was a story of grit, courage, and relentless care for the vulnerable.

Detective’s Stunning Success Against Child Abuser

Detective Constable Alison Hibbert stole the show with her incredible work on the R v Woolley case. Battling serious historical sexual abuse across three police forces, her determination won justice, landing the offender a massive 28-year sentence. “Her resilience and commitment set a standard inspiring all of policing,” said colleagues.

Officers Out in Force to Protect Children

PC David Bradbury led the charge in the R v Parkin case, locking up a high-risk sexual predator in Wakefield. His dogged evidence gathering kept children safe. Meanwhile, PCs Darren Hutchinson and Simon Hewitt cut missing person incidents by 27%, showing prevention is just as vital as response.

Teamwork and Innovation Crack Complex Cases

Reactive CID Team 1 blasted through a serious assault and fraud case at a Normanton Esso garage. DI Fiona Allan and Acting DS Craig Twycross’s team nailed the criminals fast. PS Stacey Jackson brought a tech edge, using VR headsets to educate youngsters on knife crime—a fresh take on fighting youth violence.

Bravery, Calm, and Compassion Save Lives Daily

  • PC Michelle Lennon saved a man found unconscious in a grim scene, delivering first aid and calling for swift help.
  • A team including PCs Alex Gillan and Victoria Costello handled a medical emergency with cool precision.
  • PC Chelsea Cooling stood strong, supporting sexual offence victims through tough investigations.
  • Four PCs bravely rescued a vulnerable person from danger on a railway bridge.
  • PC Lewis Kaye relentlessly pursued a complex stalking case, securing a conviction and safety for the victim.

Special Constable Ruben Elsworth’s volunteer work shines a light on the vital role volunteers play in Wakefield policing’s future. And community heroes like PCSO Bailey in Pontefract use local knowledge to keep streets safe and offenders off the streets.

From tough investigations to life-saving actions and ground-breaking prevention, Wakefield’s finest show true professionalism. This isn’t just about awards – it’s about everyday heroes protecting the public with skill and heart.

