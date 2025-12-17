Wales Set to Become First UK Nation to Ban Greyhound Racing

Wales is on the verge of outlawing greyhound racing, edging closer to becoming the first UK nation to ban the sport outright. In a key Senedd vote on Tuesday 16 December, 36 members backed the Greyhound Racing (Wales) Bill’s principles, while just 11 opposed it and three abstained.

Greyhound Racing Could End by 2030

If the bill passes, greyhound racing will be illegal across Wales from April 2030. The delayed ban gives the industry time to phase out operations gradually, officials say.

Animal Welfare Triumph Sparks Economic Fears

The Welsh Government says the move reflects growing concern for animal welfare and changing public opinion. Animal rights campaigners welcomed the vote as a historic victory.

But critics warn the ban could wipe out local jobs and harm communities reliant on racing. They argue stricter regulations, not an outright ban, would strike a fairer balance between animal welfare and the economy.

What’s Next for the Greyhound Racing Bill?

The bill will return to the Senedd for more debate and further voting before a final verdict.