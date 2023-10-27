Wallasey Resident Sentenced to Prison for Possessing Child Sexual Images

Andrew Davies, a 52-year-old Wallasey resident, has been sentenced to three years and 11 months in prison for violating an order by possessing explicit images of children. The sentencing occurred at Liverpool Crown Court on Friday, October 27.

During a routine visit to Davies’ residence in November of the previous year, officers discovered that he had been using social media, directly contravening the terms of his Sexual Harm Prevention Order. Subsequently, Davies’ electronic devices were confiscated. Further investigation revealed 133 prohibited and disturbing images of children of a sexual nature on these devices. Consequently, Davies was found guilty of all 133 prohibited images and nine breaches of the Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

The Sex Offender Unit, tasked with closely monitoring sex offenders residing in the community, played a pivotal role in this case. Detective Inspector Steven O’Neill, from the unit, expressed his satisfaction with the outcome and detailed the measures taken to protect the public.

O’Neill noted that Davies had attempted to shift blame onto his family members, accusing them of downloading the illicit images onto his device. However, detectives thoroughly investigated these claims and successfully refuted them, ultimately securing Davies’ conviction.

This case underscores the commitment of law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety of communities by vigorously pursuing those who breach orders designed to protect vulnerable individuals, especially children.