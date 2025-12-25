Walsall Teen Disappears on Christmas Eve – Police Plead for Help

Missing: 17-Year-Old Riley

Walsall is on high alert after 17-year-old Riley vanished on Christmas Eve. Standing a striking 6ft 2ins tall, Riley was last spotted wearing a black tracksuit and black Nike trainers. With Christmas Day just hours away, worry is mounting.

Urgent Police Appeal

Walsall Police took to Facebook begging the public for help. They urged anyone who sees Riley to dial 999 immediately.

“We need your help to find Riley who has gone missing from Walsall,” a police spokesperson said. “Contact us via 999 and quote PID: 447296.”

Spot Riley? What You Must Do

Keep an eye out for a tall teen, 6ft 2ins, in a black tracksuit and black Nike trainers.

If you see him, call 999 without delay.

Use police reference PID: 447296 when reporting.

This heart-stopping search has gripped Walsall’s community, desperate for Riley’s safe return this Christmas. Stay vigilant and help bring him home.