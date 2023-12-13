wandsworth police issue urgent appeal to find missing 76 year old man from battersea

In a heartfelt appeal to the public, Wandsworth Police are seeking assistance in locating 76-year-old Peter, who has been reported missing from Battersea, Wandsworth since 3 pm on Tuesday, 12 December. The community’s help is crucial in ensuring his safe return, as Peter faces challenges with communication and mobility.

Peter, who struggles to effectively communicate and has difficulty walking, was last seen wearing distinctive clothing that includes green cord trousers, a blue top, a red jumper, and blue slippers. His description and last known attire have been shared by the police to aid in the identification and search process.

The urgency of the situation is heightened by Peter’s vulnerabilities, making it critical for the search efforts to be swift and widespread. Wandsworth Police are calling on residents, commuters, and anyone who was in the Battersea area since Peter’s disappearance to come forward with any information, no matter how small it may seem.

In their social media statement, Wandsworth Police urged the community: “Pls call 101 quote 23MIS040803 with info.” This case reference number is essential for ensuring that any information provided is quickly and accurately directed to the team searching for Peter.