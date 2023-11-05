Warning: Popular Snacks Recalled by Tesco, Asda, and Morrisons Due to Undeclared Allergen

A widely consumed snack product has been urgently removed from the shelves of several UK supermarkets following a safety warning issued by major retailers Tesco, Asda, and Morrisons.

The recall comes in response to the discovery of an undeclared allergen in certain batches of caramel bites, a popular snack item available at these supermarkets. The allergen in question was not appropriately listed on the product’s label, raising potential health concerns.

Morrisons has initiated a recall of its “Market Street 18 Caramel Crispy Bites” due to the possible presence of egg. Shoppers are advised to check for all items dated up to December 12. Anyone who has purchased this product is urged not to consume it and is encouraged to return it to the nearest Morrisons store for a full refund.

Asda’s “20-pack Chocolate Caramel Mini Crisp Bites” is also affected by the recall, as it may contain egg. This 200-gram product should be inspected for all items with a Best Before Date up to and including December 14. Consumers are kindly requested to return the product to their nearest Asda store for a complete refund. A receipt is not required for the refund process.

Tesco’s “20-pack Crispy Caramel Bites” faces a similar issue, with affected items dated up to and including December 4. Tesco customers who have purchased this product are advised not to consume it and are entitled to a full refund upon returning it to the store. Tesco has extended its apologies to affected customers and encourages them to contact Customer Services for additional information.

These recalls underline the importance of accurate labelling and transparent allergen information on food products. Supermarkets and manufacturers are expected to adhere to strict safety standards to protect consumers, particularly those with allergies or intolerances. The presence of undisclosed allergens poses potential health risks to individuals with specific dietary requirements.

In addition to the caramel bites recalls, Lidl has issued a separate alert for its “Deluxe Red Cabbage with Apple, Dried Cranberries and Spices” product. The recall is due to the product’s undisclosed milk content, which may present a health risk to individuals with milk allergies or intolerances.

Consumers are urged to remain vigilant about product recalls and to check their purchases for any affected items. If you have purchased any of the recalled products, please return them to the respective supermarket for a refund to ensure your safety and well-being.