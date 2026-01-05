Wood Burners Spark Fires in Heathfield Amid Freezing Weather

Watch Live

Firefighters at Heathfield Community Fire Station have blasted a safety warning after tackling multiple fires linked to wood burners during this chilly spell.

Logs Too Close to Flames Ignite Dangerous Fires

Crews were rushed to homes where logs stacked too near lit burners caught fire or began smouldering. The extreme heat from the wood burners caused the logs to combust, filling properties with hazardous smoke gases.

Follow These Simple Safety Tips to Avoid Disaster

  • Never store logs or kindling next to a wood burner
  • Don’t dry logs beside your wood burner
  • Keep firelighters, matches, and lighters well away from the burner
  • Avoid stacking paper or newspapers near the wood burner
  • Don’t place any items on top of the wood burner
  • Never leave a lit wood burner unattended

Firefighters say sticking to these straightforward rules will massively cut the risk of house fires and smoke inhalation.

Remember: In an emergency, dial 999 immediately.

