Wartime Codebreaker Ruth Bourne Dies at 98

Ruth Bourne, a brilliant codebreaker who helped crack Germany’s Enigma cipher during World War Two, has died aged 98.

Silent Heroine of Bletchley Park

Ms Bourne served in the Women’s Royal Naval Service at Bletchley Park, working on the Bombe machines that deciphered encrypted German messages. Her efforts helped Allied commanders anticipate enemy moves, leading to crucial wartime victories and shortening the conflict.

Secrecy Kept for Decades

Raised in a Jewish family in Birmingham, Bourne signed the Official Secrets Act and remained tight-lipped about her role for more than 35 years—even from her closest family members.

Legacy Beyond the War

The work at Bletchley, including that of Alan Turing and his team, laid the groundwork for modern computing and cryptography. The Taxi Charity for Military Veterans honoured Ms Bourne’s “truly historic” contribution, calling her “a remarkable woman with immense charm and charisma.”