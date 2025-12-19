Watch Live

CODE CRACKER Wartime Codebreaker Ruth Bourne Dies at 98

  • Updated: 05:14
  • , 19 December 2025
Wartime Codebreaker Ruth Bourne Dies at 98

Ruth Bourne, a brilliant codebreaker who helped crack Germany’s Enigma cipher during World War Two, has died aged 98.

Silent Heroine of Bletchley Park

Ms Bourne served in the Women’s Royal Naval Service at Bletchley Park, working on the Bombe machines that deciphered encrypted German messages. Her efforts helped Allied commanders anticipate enemy moves, leading to crucial wartime victories and shortening the conflict.

Secrecy Kept for Decades

Raised in a Jewish family in Birmingham, Bourne signed the Official Secrets Act and remained tight-lipped about her role for more than 35 years—even from her closest family members.

Legacy Beyond the War

The work at Bletchley, including that of Alan Turing and his team, laid the groundwork for modern computing and cryptography. The Taxi Charity for Military Veterans honoured Ms Bourne’s “truly historic” contribution, calling her “a remarkable woman with immense charm and charisma.”

Recommended for you

Woman, 70, Murdered by Daughter in Shocking Walthamstow Case
Woman, 70, Murdered by Daughter in Shocking Walthamstow Case
Urgent: Missing Woman Last Seen in High Wycombe
FIND REBECCA Urgent: Missing Woman Last Seen in High Wycombe
Fraudster poses as Royal Courts to bust out of jail – but police snap up escape gang
FAKE BAIL SCAM Fraudster poses as Royal Courts to bust out of jail – but police snap up escape gang
Tragic Beating Outside Sainsbury’s Ends in Death
POINTLESS Tragic Beating Outside Sainsbury’s Ends in Death

Must READ

Thieves Target Didcot Co-op in Bold Tobacco Robberies
MANHUNT Thieves Target Didcot Co-op in Bold Tobacco Robberies
Three Men Rob Man on Train – Police Release CCTV Shots
TRAIN ROBBING TRIO Three Men Rob Man on Train – Police Release CCTV Shots
Teen Jailed for Fatal Stabbing in Hatfield
DEADLY BRAWL Teen Jailed for Fatal Stabbing in Hatfield
Sex Assault Horror on Victoria Line – Police Hunt Mystery Man
TARGETED ATTACKS Sex Assault Horror on Victoria Line – Police Hunt Mystery Man
FLOODY HELL Water Main Burst Halts Trains Between Liverpool Street and Hertford East
Pigs Stolen and Slaughtered on Lincolnshire Farm
SHOCK THEFT Pigs Stolen and Slaughtered on Lincolnshire Farm
Scaffolding Crash Crushes Cars on Hove Seafront
CARS WRECKED Scaffolding Crash Crushes Cars on Hove Seafront
Food Delivery Driver Jailed for Fatal Hit on Pedestrian Crossing
FATAL CRASH Food Delivery Driver Jailed for Fatal Hit on Pedestrian Crossing
Man Jailed for Attempted Murder of Landlord in Brutal Croydon Attack
BRUTAL ATTACK Man Jailed for Attempted Murder of Landlord in Brutal Croydon Attack
Man Busted Over Smethwick Shooting and Drug Bust
BUSTED Man Busted Over Smethwick Shooting and Drug Bust

More For You

Bungling Burglars Flee Jewellery Shop Empty-Handed in Maidstone
EMPTY HANDED Bungling Burglars Flee Jewellery Shop Empty-Handed in Maidstone
Police Hunt Rapist After Attack Near Surrey Railway Station
RAPE PROBE Police Hunt Rapist After Attack Near Surrey Railway Station
Police Issue Urgent Appeal as Hunt Intensifies for Man Linked to Islington Stabbing
TEEN MURDER MANHUNT Police Issue Urgent Appeal as Hunt Intensifies for Man Linked to Islington Stabbing
Police Hunt Witness Car After Fatal Crash in Calcot
TWO ARRESTS Police Hunt Witness Car After Fatal Crash in Calcot

More From UK News in Pictures

Police have found the body of missing student Aryan Sharma, sparking sadness across Leicestershire
TRAGIC DISCOVERY Police have found the body of missing student Aryan Sharma, sparking sadness across Leicestershire
Water Main Burst Halts Trains on Key East London Route
DO NOT TRAVEL Water Main Burst Halts Trains on Key East London Route
Tragedy at Statesville Airport: Private Jet Crashes on Landing
FIVE DEAD Tragedy at Statesville Airport: Private Jet Crashes on Landing
Dangerous Rapist Akaash Ibra Jailed for 15 Years
PREDATORY OFFENDER Dangerous Rapist Akaash Ibra Jailed for 15 Years
Covid Denier Jailed for Stirring Violent Uprising Against Government
SILENT WAR Covid Denier Jailed for Stirring Violent Uprising Against Government
Shoplifting Scoundrel Jailed and Banned from High Streets
BANNED Shoplifting Scoundrel Jailed and Banned from High Streets
EU Gridlocked Over €90bn Russian Cash for Ukraine
FROZEN FUNDS EU Gridlocked Over €90bn Russian Cash for Ukraine
Man Jailed for Raping Woman in Brighton Park After Public Intervenes
Man Jailed for Raping Woman in Brighton Park After Public Intervenes
Flood Alerts Hit Hampshire as Torrential Rain Sparks Rescues
SPECIALIST WATER RESCUE CREWS Flood Alerts Hit Hampshire as Torrential Rain Sparks Rescues
Wiltshire Woman Charged Over £50k Charity Theft
ABUSE OF POSITION Wiltshire Woman Charged Over £50k Charity Theft
Margate Sexual Assault Culprit Jailed for 9 Years
Margate Sexual Assault Culprit Jailed for 9 Years
West Midlands Police Sergeant Charged with Rape and Coercive Control
CAUGHT ON CAMERA Man Charged Over Alleged Support for October 7 Hamas Attacks
Woman Caught Selling Fake Oasis Tickets and VIP Access
FAKERY Woman Caught Selling Fake Oasis Tickets and VIP Access
Child Rushed to Hospital After Emergency Call in Greenwich
RUSHED TO HOSPITIAL Child Rushed to Hospital After Emergency Call in Greenwich
Man Charged After Fatal Hit-and-Run on Soho Road, Birmingham
HIT AND RUN CHARGE Man Charged After Fatal Hit-and-Run on Soho Road, Birmingham
Chaos in Margate: Man on Rampage Kicks Cars and Assaults Locals
STREET RAMPAGE Chaos in Margate: Man on Rampage Kicks Cars and Assaults Locals

More From UKNIP

Husband Jailed for Stabbing Wife to Death in Lewisham
JEALOUS RAGE Husband Jailed for Stabbing Wife to Death in Lewisham
M25 Closed in Both Directions Between Junctions 5 and 6 Following Serious Collision
HORRO SMASH Fatal Crash on M25: Man in 60s Dies in Horror Smash
Masked Mob Smash and Snatch Cars on Dartford Heath
CAR JACKINGS Masked Mob Smash and Snatch Cars on Dartford Heath
Chilling Moment Killer Re-Enters Sainsbury’s To Attack Dad Over Queue Row
QUEUE ROW Chilling Moment Killer Re-Enters Sainsbury’s To Attack Dad Over Queue Row