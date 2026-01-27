Watch Live

SERIAL LIFTER Water Filter Thief Busted After Hauling in Nearly 200 Stolen Items

  • Updated: 00:46
  • , 27 January 2026

A 67-year-old man has been locked up for nicking water filters from Morrisons stores across Peterborough and St Ives.

Stealing Spree

Tony Isaac kicked off his thefts on December 5 at the Morrisons in Needingworth Road, St Ives. He slyly shoved three Brita water filters into a black shopping bag. Then, cheekily, he paid for other groceries at the checkout but walked off without paying for the filters.

Isaac didn’t stop there. Between December 5 and January 10, he made five more trips to the same store, snatching more filters each time.

Same Trick, Different Store

Isaac also hit the Morrisons on Lincoln Road, Walton, Peterborough. On December 26 and January 5, he pulled the same stunt—paying for some items but walking off with unpaid water filters.

Police Raid Uncovers Huge Haul

Officers arrested Isaac at his Yaxley home on January 17. The raid uncovered nearly 200 stolen water filters stashed in his house and car, worth thousands.

Isaac admittedto seven counts of shop theft. On January 19, he was sentenced to 24 weeks behind bars at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court.

