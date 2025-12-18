Water Main Burst Halts Trains on Key East London Route

Chaos on the tracks! A burst water main at Rye House station has brought train services between London Liverpool Street, Stratford, and Hertford East to a grinding halt.

No Trains Between Broxbourne and Hertford East

National Rail has urged passengers to avoid travelling between Broxbourne and Hertford East until further notice. The flooding has submerged tracks and wrecked signalling systems, making it impossible for Greater Anglia trains to run.

Flooded Tracks to Keep Lines Closed Until At Least December 19

The incident first came to light on December 17 and is expected to cause disruption until at least the end of December 19. Engineers from Network Rail and Thames Water are on-site, battling to fix the massive damage.

Greater Anglia Apologises for Travel Chaos

“Greater Anglia would like to apologise to all passengers who have had their journeys disrupted by this incident.”

Commuters are advised to check for updates and seek alternative routes while repairs continue.