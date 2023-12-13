“We Walk Away” Campaign Aims To Save Lives Amidst Nightlife Violence Surge

In a proactive response to the alarming increase in nightlife-related violence, Greater Manchester Police, collaborating with the Violence Reduction Unit and other key partners, have unveiled the “We Walk Away” campaign. This critical initiative seeks to educate and empower men to actively de-escalate potentially violent situations, underlining the catastrophic impact that even a single punch can have.

Disturbing statistics from the last five years in Greater Manchester paint a bleak picture: nine fatalities were attributed to single-punch or push incidents, and an additional 92 cases resulted in grievous bodily harm. These figures are a stark reminder of the pressing need for effective prevention strategies.

Detective Superintendent Chris Bridge, who plays an instrumental role in the campaign, sheds light on its primary goals: “Our mission is to raise awareness and enable individuals to make choices that prevent needless loss of life.”

Greater Manchester’s Night Time Economy Advisor, Sacha Lord, has also thrown his weight behind the campaign, signalling a unified approach to combating violence. As part of the initiative, both visible and undercover patrols will be ramped up in identified high-risk areas during the festive season and the upcoming New Year, a period traditionally marked by a surge in nightlife activity.

A poignant aspect of the campaign emerged last year when GMP interviewed Debbie Wood, whose husband, Kevin Wood, was the victim of a fatal one-punch assault outside The Printworks in central Manchester. The assailant, under the influence of cocaine, dealt the deadly blow. Debbie’s moving appeal urges individuals to contemplate the gravity of their actions and the lasting effects they have on others.

The “We Walk Away” campaign is a call for shared responsibility in safeguarding the vibrancy and safety of Greater Manchester’s nightlife. The public is encouraged to engage with and learn more about this vital initiative by visiting the campaign’s website at www.wewalkaway.uk.