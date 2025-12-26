Wealthy Antiques Dealer, 63, Feared Dead in Christmas Day Sea Tragedy

Matthew Upham, a 63-year-old antiques dealer, is feared to have drowned off Budleigh Salterton’s coast during the traditional Christmas Day swim, Daily Mail can reveal. A second man in his 40s is also feared dead after reportedly trying to save him.

Christmas Dip Turns Deadly

Matthew, known locally for running the Matthew Upham Antiques business, joined the usual festive swim despite stormy conditions and huge waves. Friends described him as a fit, strong swimmer who hits the water almost daily and knows the local waters well.

“He’s an exceptionally kind man, very well liked in the town. He’d never want anyone risking themselves looking for him,” a close friend said. “We hope he’s found shelter somewhere after being swept further down the shore by a crashing wave.”

Another friend added: “It seems Matthew was trying to get out of the water, but was pulled back and drifted down the beach. The other man, who tried to rescue him, is unknown to us.”

Rescue Chaos Amid Treacherous Waters

Yesterday’s Christmas Day swim drew dozens into choppy seas, with waves reportedly reaching nearly 10ft high. Emergency crews from Exmouth and Beer Coastguard, RNLI lifeboats, and search and rescue helicopters rushed to the scene. Several swimmers were dragged to safety, but the two men remain missing.

One witness recalled: “People were laughing and wearing Santa hats just moments before the disaster struck. The sea turned from festive fun into chaos in minutes.”

Despite warnings and weather alerts, the traditional swim went ahead — raising anger among locals who questioned why the event was allowed amidst such stormy conditions.

Outrage as Officials Under Fire

Residents blasted the lack of control over the event, which is unofficial and unregulated. One local highlighted the risks: “The Boxing Day swim is open to everyone — no age limit, no health checks, no lifeguards or first aid on standby.”

Concerns also grow over the stress placed on emergency services, with one RNLI lifeboat forced to abandon its mission due to extreme conditions, only retrieving the vessel hours later.

A coastguard spokesperson confirmed the ongoing search: “After extensive efforts, our search was stood down at 5pm. Both men remain missing, and families have been informed.”

Devon and Cornwall Police urged swimmers to avoid the sea for Boxing Day dips, cancelling official events due to the hazardous weather.

Community Mourns, Questions Loom

Floral tributes have appeared near Matthew Upham’s antiques shop and the Budleigh Salterton beach. Locals remain devastated by the tragedy, sharing messages of support and mourning on social media.

A witness visiting the scene said: “It’s awful to lose someone on Christmas Day. The sea was freezing, the waves crashing—it’s hard to believe anyone took the risk.”

Adding to the dangers, authorities warned swimmers to be cautious after recent shipping container spills left metal debris off the coast.

As families await news, the chilling Christmas Day disaster at Budleigh Salterton raises urgent questions about public safety and event management on Britain’s shores.