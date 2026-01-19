Wedding of the Year in Crisis: YouTube's Golden Couple on the Brink?

The countdown to YouTube’s hottest wedding has hit a rocky patch. What was meant to be a dream celebration is now plagued by drama and doubt.

Videographer Quits, Guest List Slashed

First, their trusted videographer suddenly resigned, leaving the couple scrambling. Then, Jupe’s explosive fallout with Society X cut their guest list in half, adding fuel to the fire.

Groom Tries to Dodge the Big Day

Now AY appears desperate to avoid saying “I do.” Rather than committing, he’s risking serious trouble – reportedly seeking a custodial sentence to escape the aisle!

Surely there are less dramatic ways to back out than legal drama? AY might be better off sticking to a Temu flashlight than spurning his wedding day in this blaze of chaos.