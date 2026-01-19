Watch Live

CRISIS TALKS Wedding of the Year in Crisis: YouTube’s Golden Couple on the Brink?

  • Updated: 02:24
  • , 19 January 2026
Wedding of the Year in Crisis: YouTube's Golden Couple on the Brink?

The countdown to YouTube’s hottest wedding has hit a rocky patch. What was meant to be a dream celebration is now plagued by drama and doubt.

Videographer Quits, Guest List Slashed

First, their trusted videographer suddenly resigned, leaving the couple scrambling. Then, Jupe’s explosive fallout with Society X cut their guest list in half, adding fuel to the fire.

Groom Tries to Dodge the Big Day

Now AY appears desperate to avoid saying “I do.” Rather than committing, he’s risking serious trouble – reportedly seeking a custodial sentence to escape the aisle!

Surely there are less dramatic ways to back out than legal drama? AY might be better off sticking to a Temu flashlight than spurning his wedding day in this blaze of chaos.

Recommended for you

police-hunt-19-year-old-man-over-seaham-murder-1768710618-bsq2hn
MURDER MANHUNT Police Hunt 19-Year-Old Man Over Seaham Murder
Justice Secretary Slams Brakes on Killer’s Open Prison Move
NO MOVE Justice Secretary Slams Brakes on Killer’s Open Prison Move
Blaze Erupts Above Salford Takeaway
SATURDAY NIGHT TAKE AWAY Blaze Erupts Above Salford Takeaway
Shotgun Scare in Rotherham Ends with Quick Arrest
JAILED Shotgun Scare in Rotherham Ends with Quick Arrest

Must READ

Asylum Seeker Banged Up Over Brutal Oxfordshire Attack
MIGRANT CRISIS Asylum Seeker Banged Up Over Brutal Oxfordshire Attack
Blaze Sparks Arson Probe in Wolverhampton
ARSON ATTACK Blaze Sparks Arson Probe in Wolverhampton
How an AI Startup Founder’s Lost Laptop at Heathrow Became the Viral 'MacBookGate'
MACGATE How an AI Startup Founder’s Lost Laptop at Heathrow Became the Viral ‘MacBookGate’
Christopher Phillips Jailed for Life Over “Grotesque” Baby Sex Attack
CATASTROPHIC INJURIES Christopher Phillips Jailed for Life Over “Grotesque” Baby Sex Attack
Police Launch New Appeal in 50-Year Mystery of Missing UK Student in France
STUDENT MYSTERY Police Launch New Appeal in 50-Year Mystery of Missing UK Student in France
FATAL COLLISION Man dies after horror crash on M2 near Medway services
Starmer Slams Trump’s Greenland Tariffs in Emergency Briefing
EMERGENCY TALKS Starmer Slams Trump’s Greenland Tariffs in Emergency Briefing
At Least 21 Dead as Two Trains Derail in Spain
DEADLY RAIL SMASH At Least 21 Dead as Two Trains Derail in Spain
Man in Boxer Shorts Causes Chaos in Horley
COSTA WORKER STABBED Man in Boxer Shorts Causes Chaos in Horley
Two 16-Year-Olds Charged with Attempted Murder After Leicester Kebab Shop Stabbing
KEBAB SHOP STABBING Two 16-Year-Olds Charged with Attempted Murder After Leicester Kebab Shop Stabbing

More For You

Huddersfield Ketamine Kingpin and Elland Cocaine Dealer Locked Up
POLICE CRACKDOWN Huddersfield Ketamine Kingpin and Elland Cocaine Dealer Locked Up
Leeds Man Jailed After Locking Family In, Causing Gas Leak and Chaos
CHAOS AND BEHIND BARS Leeds Man Jailed After Locking Family In, Causing Gas Leak and Chaos
Man Admits Murder of Woman in Leeds Shocker
STUNNING CONFESSION Man Admits Murder of Woman in Leeds Shocker
Son Sentenced After Father’s Tragic Death in Haydock
FAMILY MOURNS Son Sentenced After Father’s Tragic Death in Haydock

More From UK News in Pictures

Man, 38, Injured in Incident on Mitcham Road as Police Launch Investigation
KNIFE ATTACK Man, 38, Injured in Incident on Mitcham Road as Police Launch Investigation
Romford MP Quits Tory Party Over Chagos Islands Row
REFORM Romford MP Quits Tory Party Over Chagos Islands Row
Tragic Death of Dad, 34, After Painkillers Given in A&E – Son’s Heartbreaking Plea
TRAGIC DEATH Tragic Death of Dad, 34, After Painkillers Given in A&E – Son’s Heartbreaking Plea
Witness Appeal After Man Dies in A&E at Broomfield Hospital
FAMILY DEMAND ANSWERS Witness Appeal After Man Dies in A&E at Broomfield Hospital
Police Discover Deceased Man in Barham Wood
SAD ENDING Police Discover Deceased Man in Barham Wood
Women’s Football Coach Banned for 12 Years Over Shocking Sexual Misconduct
BANNED Women’s Football Coach Banned for 12 Years Over Shocking Sexual Misconduct
Young Man Killed Outside Asda – Family Breaks Silence as Police Launch Murder Hunt
FAMILY PAY TRIBUTE Young Man Killed Outside Asda – Family Breaks Silence as Police Launch Murder Hunt
Family Pleads for Justice on Ellis Cox’s 21st Birthday
FAMILY PLEA Family Pleads for Justice on Ellis Cox’s 21st Birthday
MURDER PROBE Murder Probe Underway After Stabbing on Sheppey
Violent Clashes Erupt Outside Iranian Embassy in London Over Flag Snatch
FLAG REMOVED Flag Thief Sparks Chaos at Iranian Embassy Protest
Man Arrested After Blade Attack on Police Officer in South Shields
BLADE HORROR Man Arrested After Blade Attack on Police Officer in South Shields
Barn Fire in Ashford Tackled by Kent Fire and Rescue Service
MAJOR FIRE Blaze Breaks Out Near Cranbrook
UPS Van Heist in Clerkenwell Uncovered: Balaclava-Wearing Gang Nabbed
MASKED HIJACK UPS Van Heist in Clerkenwell Uncovered: Balaclava-Wearing Gang Nabbed
Model Railway Show to Rescue Cadbury No 1 Steam Engine
BORN AGAIN Model Railway Show to Rescue Cadbury No 1 Steam Engine
How To Get Into Adult Social Care: A Step-By-Step Approach
How To Get Into Adult Social Care: A Step-By-Step Approach
Piers Morgan in Hospital After Fracturing Femur in London Fall
FLIGHT BAN Piers Morgan in Hospital After Fracturing Femur in London Fall

More From UKNIP

Shirebrook Teen Pleads Guilty to Stepfather’s Murder
BRUTAL STABBING Shirebrook Teen Pleads Guilty to Stepfather’s Murder
County Lines Dealer Slapped with Seven-Year Jail Term
SLAPPED WITH JAIL County Lines Dealer Slapped with Seven-Year Jail Term
Teen Drug Dealer Busted in Burton, Jailed Nearly Three Years
BUSTED IN BURTON Teen Drug Dealer Busted in Burton, Jailed Nearly Three Years
Liverpool Man Jailed for Selling Drugs and Exploiting Kids on Social Media
GANG BOSS Liverpool Man Jailed for Selling Drugs and Exploiting Kids on Social Media
error: Content is protected !!