Weekend Closure of Stockbury Roundabout for Crucial Traffic Shift

In a significant development for the ongoing road improvement project, Stockbury Roundabout is set to undergo a weekend closure to facilitate the transition to a new, larger roundabout that will pass under recently constructed north and south bridges. This crucial traffic shift is a pivotal milestone in the project, allowing construction on the central flyover section to commence.

The closure of Stockbury Roundabout will commence at 8:00 pm on Friday, November 17, and continue until 5:00 am on Monday, November 20. Upon reopening on Monday morning, traffic will be redirected to utilize the new roundabout.

During this temporary closure, it will not be possible to travel through Stockbury Roundabout. However, in an effort to minimize disruption and maintain the flow of traffic as much as possible, specific dedicated slips between the A249 and M2 will remain open. These include:

1. A249 northbound (from Maidstone) to the M2 coastbound. 2. M2 coastbound to A249 northbound (towards Sittingbourne). 3. A249 southbound (from Sittingbourne) to M2 London-bound.

It is essential to note that during this closure, there will be no access to the A249 from the M2 London-bound. While the A249 will remain open, all traffic approaching the Stockbury Roundabout will need to merge onto the M2.

This weekend closure marks a critical phase in the ongoing efforts to enhance the road infrastructure in the area. The project aims to improve traffic flow and safety, ultimately benefiting the community and commuters alike.

Motorists are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and follow the designated diversion routes during the temporary closure. The project team appreciates the understanding and cooperation of the public during this important phase of the construction process.

As the work progresses, regular updates and information will be provided to keep the community informed about the project’s developments and any potential impact on traffic in the region.