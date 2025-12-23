Watch Live

STATION STING Weekend Crackdown in Sittingbourne: Arrests, Drug Busts, and Police Action

  • Updated: 10:30
  • , 23 December 2025
A major police operation rocked Sittingbourne over the weekend, netting arrests, drug seizures, and strict measures to tackle rising antisocial behaviour.

Heavy Police Presence Targets Troublemakers

Residents and shop owners spotted officers patrolling High Street, retail parks, and the town’s railway station. The focus? Knife crime, drug dealing, and keeping the peace on what’s normally one of the busiest shopping weekends of the year.

A dispersal order was slapped on the area from Friday afternoon until Sunday 4pm, aimed at stamping out rowdy behaviour. Two individuals were kicked out of the zone, while booze and a stolen bike were confiscated. Others were warned off.

Station Sting Nets Arrests and Drug Seizures

In partnership with British Transport Police, local officers carried out 15 stop-and-searches at Sittingbourne train station. Their efforts led to the arrest of Joshua Kennedy, 30, from Sheerness, charged with four counts of shoplifting. He remains in custody awaiting his court appearance.

Harry Burgess, wanted for breaching a court order and caught fare-dodging, was also locked up pending court.

Police also found four others carrying drugs—including cannabis and cocaine. They were handed community resolutions, and the illegal substances were seized. To protect night-time visitors, officers handed out anti-spiking kits to women arriving by train.

Chief Inspector Commends Operation

“This weekend has seen excellent results,” said Chief Inspector Vanessa Foster. “We’ve taken down those intent on crime and antisocial behaviour, while reassuring the community. This action responds directly to local concerns and will continue on future weekends.”

