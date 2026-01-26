Watch Live

TUNNEL CHAOS Weekend Tunnel Blaze Sparks Major Rail Chaos

  • Updated: 19:40
  • , 26 January 2026

Rail passengers are still battling disruption after a fire ripped through Standedge Tunnel on Sunday morning. The blaze, which broke out over 1.5km inside the three-mile tunnel between Marsden in West Yorkshire and Diggle in Greater Manchester, has brought all rail services between Marsden and Manchester to a standstill.

 

Firefighters Battle Tough Conditions

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue crews faced harrowing conditions, battling thick smoke and restricted access inside the tunnel. It took two hours to get water onto the heavy railway machinery fire due to limited water supplies, poor visibility, and complex logistics.

“Firefighters progressed on foot through challenging conditions. Once located, the fire was extinguished after close cooperation with Network Rail and support from Greater Manchester Fire Service,” said the fire service.

Rail Services Halted – Major Delays Expected

The National Rail website warned early Monday that the tunnel is unsafe until extensive repairs are completed. “Major disruption is expected until the end of the day,” it said. All lines remain closed, with trains cancelled, delayed, or rerouted.

TransPennine Express confirmed repair work continued overnight but warned customers to expect ongoing chaos on the routes affected.

Emergency Crews Praised for Their Efforts

A heartfelt shout-out was given to firefighting teams from Slaithwaite, Meltham, Huddersfield, and Holmfirth stations for their heroic efforts in tackling the fire inside the tunnel.

