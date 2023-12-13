welsh first minister mark drakeford announces resignation

In a significant political development, Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced his resignation. The announcement was made in the Senedd on Wednesday, exactly five years since he was first elected as the leader of Welsh Labour. Drakeford, who will turn 70 next September, has been a member of the Senedd for Cardiff West since 2011.

Drakeford, recognized for his dedicated service to Welsh politics, indicated his intention to step aside during the current Senedd term and confirmed that he would not be standing as a member in the next election.

His resignation comes after a notable tenure in which he launched a ministerial code probe into one of his government’s ministers at her request. His successor is expected to be announced by the Easter recess.

Reflecting on his career, Drakeford expressed it was a “huge privilege” to lead both his party and the Welsh government. “I have also had the enormous fortune to have played a part in Welsh politics during the first quarter-century of devolution,” he added. Looking forward, he expressed hope that his successor would have the chance to “work with a newly-elected Labour government in London”.

The question of who will succeed Drakeford is now the subject of much speculation. Potential candidates include Vaughan Gething, currently the economy minister, and Eluned Morgan, the health minister. Another possible contender is Jeremy Miles, the education minister since 2021.

Tributes and well-wishes have poured in for Drakeford from various political figures. Jo Stevens, the Shadow Secretary of State for Wales, commended his “remarkable stewardship of Wales through the horror of the pandemic. The leader of the Welsh Conservatives, the largest opposition party in the Senedd, acknowledged Drakeford’s dedication to his role as first minister, despite their differing visions for Wales.

David TC Davies, the Wales Secretary, praised Drakeford for serving Wales through challenging times, while Rhun ap Iorwerth, leader of Plaid Cymru, acknowledged the positive aspects of his leadership, especially during the pandemic. However, Iorwerth also pointed out areas where opportunities had been missed under Drakeford’s leadership, citing issues in healthcare, education, and the economy.

As Mark Drakeford prepares to step down, the focus shifts to the future leadership of Wales and the impending changes in Welsh Labour and governance.