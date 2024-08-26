West Kent & Medway Pharmacy Rotas for Summer Bank Holiday Monday, August 26, 2024

With the upcoming Summer Bank Holiday on Monday, August 26, 2024, West Kent and Medway residents are reminded to check the opening hours of their local pharmacies. To avoid any inconvenience, it is advised to contact the pharmacy ahead of time to confirm they are open and that the necessary medication is available.

Here is a list of pharmacies that will be open on the Bank Holiday across West Kent and Medway:

⭐ West Kent ⭐

⭐ Medway ⭐

Blue Bell Hill/Chatham:

Asda Pharmacy, 387 Maidstone Road, Chatham, ME5 9SD

Tel: 01634 663010

Open: 10 AM to 12:30 PM & 1 PM to 4 PM

Boots The Chemist, 30-34 The Pentagon, Chatham, ME4 4BB

Tel: 01634 405471

Open: 10 AM to 4 PM

Medway Pharmacy, 465 Canterbury Street, Gillingham, ME7 5LJ

Tel: 01634 575805

Open: 2 PM to 5 PM

Tesco Pharmacy, Courtney Road, Gillingham, ME8 0GX

Tel: 0345 6779300

Open: 10 AM to 4 PM

Karsons Pharmacy, 69-71 City Way, Rochester, ME1 2BA

Tel: 01634 405700

Open: 10 AM to 6 PM

Tesco Pharmacy, 3 Cuxton Road, Strood, ME2 2DE

Tel: 0345 6779654

Open: 10 AM to 4 PM

Important Reminder

Given the holiday schedule, it is strongly recommended to telephone the pharmacy you intend to visit to ensure that they are open and have the medication you require. With varying opening hours, planning ahead will help avoid any delays in receiving necessary treatments or prescriptions.

For any further inquiries, please contact your local pharmacy directly using the phone numbers provided.