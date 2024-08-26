West Kent & Medway Pharmacy Rotas for Summer Bank Holiday Monday, August 26, 2024

With the upcoming Summer Bank Holiday on Monday, August 26, 2024, West Kent and Medway residents are reminded to check the opening hours of their local pharmacies. To avoid any inconvenience, it is advised to contact the pharmacy ahead of time to confirm they are open and that the necessary medication is available.
Here is a list of pharmacies that will be open on the Bank Holiday across West Kent and Medway:
⭐ West Kent ⭐
- Larkfield:
Tesco Pharmacy, Lunsford Park, Larkfield, ME20 6RJ
Tel: 0345 6779445
Open: 10 AM to 4 PM
- Maidstone:
Spires Pharmacy, 4 The Spires Centre, Deringwood Drive, Maidstone, ME15 8XW
Tel: 01622 862840
Open: 9 AM to 1 PM
- Maidstone:
Penenden Heath Pharmacy, 321 Boxley Road, Penenden Heath, Maidstone, ME14 2HN
Tel: 01622 690551
Open: 2 PM to 6 PM
- Sevenoaks:
Delmergate Limited, 10 Tubbs Hill Parade, London Road, Sevenoaks, TN13 1DH
Tel: 01732 456570
Open: 2 PM to 5 PM
- Tonbridge:
Clarke & Coleman, High Street, Tonbridge, TN9 1BB
Tel: 01732 353743
Open: 2 PM to 5 PM
- Tunbridge Wells:
Boots The Chemist, 7-11 Calverley Road, Tunbridge Wells, TN1 2TE
Tel: 01892 526486
Open: 10:30 AM to 4:30 PM
⭐ Medway ⭐
- Blue Bell Hill/Chatham:
Asda Pharmacy, 387 Maidstone Road, Chatham, ME5 9SD
Tel: 01634 663010
Open: 10 AM to 12:30 PM & 1 PM to 4 PM
- Chatham:
Boots The Chemist, 30-34 The Pentagon, Chatham, ME4 4BB
Tel: 01634 405471
Open: 10 AM to 4 PM
- Gillingham:
Medway Pharmacy, 465 Canterbury Street, Gillingham, ME7 5LJ
Tel: 01634 575805
Open: 2 PM to 5 PM
- Gillingham:
Tesco Pharmacy, Courtney Road, Gillingham, ME8 0GX
Tel: 0345 6779300
Open: 10 AM to 4 PM
- Rochester:
Karsons Pharmacy, 69-71 City Way, Rochester, ME1 2BA
Tel: 01634 405700
Open: 10 AM to 6 PM
- Strood:
Tesco Pharmacy, 3 Cuxton Road, Strood, ME2 2DE
Tel: 0345 6779654
Open: 10 AM to 4 PM
Important Reminder
Given the holiday schedule, it is strongly recommended to telephone the pharmacy you intend to visit to ensure that they are open and have the medication you require. With varying opening hours, planning ahead will help avoid any delays in receiving necessary treatments or prescriptions.
For any further inquiries, please contact your local pharmacy directly using the phone numbers provided.