West Midlands Bus Crashes Into Stop Amid Ice Chaos

A West Midlands Travel bus careered into a bus stop on Aldridge Road, Perry Barr, as icy roads turned the city into a winter hazard zone.

Rush Hour Disaster on Route 997

The smash involved the 9:52am No. 997 service running from Walsall to Birmingham during the freezing Friday morning rush.

Frost Fury Forces Bus Route Detours

National Express West Midlands has rerouted or cancelled at least a dozen services due to treacherous icy streets. Passengers faced major delays amid the frozen mayhem.

Thankfully, no one was hurt in the Perry Barr crash.

Amber Cold Weather Warning: Travel With Caution

The UK Health Security Agency has slapped an Amber Cold Weather Alert on the West Midlands, in place from 8am on Friday 2 January until 10am on Friday 9 January.

Commuters are urged to check updates and travel carefully during this icy spell to avoid further chaos on the roads.