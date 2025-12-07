West Midlands Cop Under Scrutiny After Viral Arrest Video

West Midlands Police are investigating after a video showing an officer detaining a man in Small Heath caused a social media storm.

Video Sparks Questions Over Arrest

The clip, filmed on Thursday afternoon on Hangleton Drive, has sparked online debate about the circumstances surrounding the arrest.

Police Standards Unit Steps In

West Midlands Police confirmed: “We’re aware of a video circulating on social media that appears to show a police officer detaining a man in Hangleton Drive, Small Heath on Thursday afternoon. This matter has been referred to our police standards department for assessment as is standard procedure.”

Referrals to the Professional Standards Department are routine whenever conduct issues arise. The department will now review the footage and all relevant details to decide if any further action is needed.