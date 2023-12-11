West Midlands Fire Service Commemorates Victims of Babbs Mill Lake Tragedy

The West Midlands Fire Service held a poignant carol service at St Martin-in-the-Bullring on Sunday, December 10, to pay homage to four young boys who tragically lost their lives a year ago at Babbs Mill Lake in Kingshurst, Solihull. The service marked the anniversary of the heartbreaking incident that occurred on December 11, 2022.

The victims, brothers Samuel Butler, aged six, and Finlay Butler, aged eight, along with their 11-year-old cousin Thomas Butler, and friend Jack Johnson, aged 10, drowned after falling through the ice on the frozen lake. Chief Fire Officer Wayne Brown, addressing the congregation, expressed deep sorrow over the incident and its impact on the community, the fire service staff, and the families of the boys.

The service served as a sombre reminder of the dangers of frozen water bodies, particularly during winter. Area Manager Martin Ward-White, who was present at the scene last year, recalled the gravity of the situation and the risk firefighters took during the rescue attempt. He emphasized the importance of educating children, parents, and pet owners about the perils of thin ice.

West Midlands Fire Service took the opportunity to reinforce their safety message: “Think twice, stay off the ice.” They are urging schools, parents, and pet owners to communicate this vital message to prevent such tragedies from reoccurring.

The service also provided crucial advice on what to do if someone falls through ice, including staying calm, spreading arms across the ice surface, trying to pull oneself to shore, and seeking immediate medical attention after escaping. Bystanders were advised to call 999 and try to assist without putting themselves at risk.

The tribute at the carol service is part of the ongoing efforts by the West Midlands Fire Service to honour the memory of the young victims and to raise awareness about ice safety. The community continues to feel the profound loss of Samuel, Finlay, Thomas, and Jack, and their memory remains a stark reminder of the need for vigilance and safety in icy conditions.