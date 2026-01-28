West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster has confirmed he began preparations to dismiss the force’s Chief Constable following the controversial banning of Israeli supporters at the Aston Villa vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Europa League match.

PCC Blasts Police Handling of Controversial Fan Ban

At today’s Accountability & Governance Board meeting, Foster made it crystal clear: “This must never happen again.” He grilled police chiefs over the fiasco — slamming the decision to ban Israeli fans as a catastrophe that damaged trust in the force.

He demanded urgent action from Acting Chief Constable Scott Green, saying rebuilding confidence in West Midlands policing is now the top priority.

Chief Constable Admits Failings, Apologises

Green apologised for the police operation around the game, admitting the force’s planning and response were “damning.” He added: “Our actions have led to a loss of trust and confidence, especially damaging relationships with Jewish communities locally and worldwide.”

PCC Vows Continued Scrutiny and Reform

Foster revealed he had already started the dismissal process against the former Chief Constable before retirement. He emphasised that he will continue to hold police leadership to account, working alongside Green to fix the “significant matters” identified by inspectors and restore public faith.