Watch Live

FACING THE SACK West Midlands PCC Moves to Sack Chief Constable Over Fan Ban Fiasco

  • Updated: 04:45
  • , 28 January 2026

West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster has confirmed he began preparations to dismiss the force’s Chief Constable following the controversial banning of Israeli supporters at the Aston Villa vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Europa League match.

PCC Blasts Police Handling of Controversial Fan Ban

At today’s Accountability & Governance Board meeting, Foster made it crystal clear: “This must never happen again.” He grilled police chiefs over the fiasco — slamming the decision to ban Israeli fans as a catastrophe that damaged trust in the force.

He demanded urgent action from Acting Chief Constable Scott Green, saying rebuilding confidence in West Midlands policing is now the top priority.

Chief Constable Admits Failings, Apologises

Green apologised for the police operation around the game, admitting the force’s planning and response were “damning.” He added: “Our actions have led to a loss of trust and confidence, especially damaging relationships with Jewish communities locally and worldwide.”

PCC Vows Continued Scrutiny and Reform

Foster revealed he had already started the dismissal process against the former Chief Constable before retirement. He emphasised that he will continue to hold police leadership to account, working alongside Green to fix the “significant matters” identified by inspectors and restore public faith.

“Without trust and confidence, policing can’t have the consent of the people or be effective,” said Foster. “The police must meet the highest standards for communities across the West Midlands.”

Recommended for you

Screenshot 2026-01-26 at 22.12.11
VILE CASE Grimsby Predator Pleads Guilty to Horrific Child Sex Crimes
Screenshot 2026-01-26 at 21.53.02
BRING HIM HOME Have You Seen Missing Teen Ergi?
Screenshot 2026-01-26 at 21.44.49
PRANKSTER Cambridgeshire Police Bombarded with 37 Hoax 999 Calls in One Week
615797210_1295127259309724_1756386708928960144_n
LIVE SAVING ACTIONS Wakefield Police Heroes Shine at Awards Ceremony

Must READ

BREAKING

FATAL SHOOTING British Man Arrested Over Wife’s Fatal Shooting in Thailand
FATAL CRASH Teen Charged Over Tragic Death of 14-Year-Old in Wythenshawe Crash
TRAGIC END Woman Found Dead at Newhaven Harbour
SURGE IN VIOLENT CRIME Four Violent Attacks Shake London in Just Two Days
GUN NUTTER BUST Gun-Mad Man Jailed for 15 Years After 3D Printer Terror Plot Busted
ONE CRITICAL Life-Threatening Crash in Harrow: Police Hunt Witnesses
LIFE SENTANCE Man Jailed for Ruthless Notting Hill Drive-By Shooting
TRAGIC ATTACK Woman, 40, Dies After ‘ OnePunched in the Face’ Outside Tyneside Bar
ONE TO WATCH New Crime Series ‘999: What Happened Next’ Hits Channel 4 Tonight
FATAL SHOOTING Army Captain Dies in Night Training Tragedy at Otterburn Range

More For You

FIRST PICTURES Top Lawyer Among Six Killed in Private Jet Crash During Girls’ Trip to Paris
CRIME BUSTING STAR Hero Police Dog Luna Retires After Seven Years of Service
NIGHTIME HERO Police Dog Sniffs Out Burglars After High-Speed Chase in Sheffield
CONVICTED ROBBER Manhunt Underway for Convicted Robber David Sadiku

More From UK News in Pictures

Renovation Choices That Boost Curb Appeal Fast
PURSE SNATCHER Medway Distraction Thief Slapped with Over Two Years Behind Bars
Hamlet Road in Crystal Palace Sealed Off After Shooting
POLICE CRACKDOWN Suspected Drug Driver Busted in Ramsgate Road Blitz
CHILLING ATTACK Man Stabs 9-Year-Old Girl Through the Heart While She Plays, Jury Hears
MURDER PROBE LAUNCHED Man Held Over Murder After Woman Found Dead in Ilford Home
FLAT HORROR BLAZE CLAIMS ONE Tragic Fire Claims Pensioner’s Life in Shrewsbury Flat Blaze
CHILD RUSHED TO HOSPITAL Seventies Firefighters Tackle Massive House Blaze in Morden
DEADLY VIRUS Asia Airports Bring Back Covid-Style Checks Amid Nipah Virus Scare
SHPO Stalker Jailed for Terrorising Sexual Assault Victim with Fake Social Media Account
HOOURS OF ABUSE Man jailed for 7 years after terrifying all-night rape ordeal in woman’s own home
SCHOOL GIRL HORRR ATTACK Child Rapist Jailed for 27 Years After Horror Abuse of Two Schoolgirls
TEEN SEX ATTACK Rail Station Security Guard Jailed for Sex Assault on Teen
DOUBLE RAPE Asylum Seeker Found Guilty of Two Rapes in Nottinghamshire Park
PERVERT CAUGHT OUT BY CCTV Sex Beast Craig Anderson Caught After Shocking Attacks Across London Tube
The Evolution of a Warrior: A Complete Guide to Account Progression and Value in Call of Duty

More From UKNIP

MANHUNT LAUNCHED Police Launch Urgent Appeal After Sexual Assault in Launceston
UK TO BE SLAMMED Storm Chandra Set to Slam UK with 8 Inches of Snow and 75mph Winds
MAJOR FLOODING South West Flood Chaos: Major Road Closures Hit Devon, Somerset & Dorset County Devon Effect Expect Delays
When holding crypto became a form of participation
error: Content is protected !!