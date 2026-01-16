West Midlands Police Chief Quits Over Controversial Maccabi Fan Ban

The West Midlands Police chief responsible for banning Maccabi Tel Aviv fans from an Aston Villa game has retired with immediate effect. Here’s the latest on this explosive story.

Shock Retirement Amid Political Storm

Chief Constable Craig Guildford has stepped down following intense political and media pressure. The ban on Israeli football fans ignited a firestorm of criticism, forcing Guildford to call time on his career. In a statement, Guildford said:

“The political and media frenzy around myself and my position has become detrimental to the outstanding work undertaken by my officers and staff across the West Midlands. I have concluded that retirement is in the best interests of the force, myself and my family.”

Guildford, who joined the force in 1994 and led it since 2022, earned a reported salary of £231,198.

Ban Sparks Outcry and Investigations

The fallout began in November 2025 when West Midlands Police recommended banning Maccabi Tel Aviv fans from attending the Europa League tie against Aston Villa, citing fears of violence. The move sparked outrage, including condemnation from the Prime Minister.

Senior police figures faced parliamentary grilling over claims they exaggerated threats.

Guildford apologised for providing “erroneous” evidence to MPs, blaming Microsoft’s AI Copilot.

His retirement follows a damning report by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary highlighting major failings in the force’s handling of the situation.

Official Reactions: “He’s Done the Right Thing”

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, who recently said she had no confidence in Guildford, welcomed his decision:

“The findings of the Chief Inspector were damning. By stepping down, Craig Guildford has done the right thing today. This marks a crucial first step to rebuilding trust and confidence in the force.”

Meanwhile, West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster praised Guildford’s service while announcing Deputy Chief Constable Scott Green as acting chief:

“This retirement prevents a complex, distracting process. We are committed to rebuilding trust and addressing the concerns raised by the inspectorate.”

Local Voices and Lasting Impact

Aston Villa MP Ayoub Khan slammed the decision to oust Guildford, calling it a “dark and shameful chapter” driven by political pressures rather than the chief’s actions:

“An honourable man has been ruthlessly scapegoated for protecting Birmingham’s public safety. Birmingham deserved better and so did its police.”

With trust in West Midlands Police shaken, the new leadership faces a key challenge to restore confidence across the region.