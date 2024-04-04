UK News in Pictures

Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Menu
Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Kent Police Appeals for Witnesses Following Hit-and-Run Collision on M20

Where Performance Meets Efficiency: MINI Cooper S

West Sussex Hit by Fake Cleaning Scams

2024 FIM EWC Season Begins with Pre-Test at Le Mans

Series of Vandalism Acts Strikes Vehicles Across Three Sussex Counties

Home Breaking Where Performance Meets Efficiency: MINI Cooper S

Where Performance Meets Efficiency: MINI Cooper S

written by Home of UKNIPUKNIP1
  • Bookmark
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
0c6f3105 48ee 4d73 b369 454ef4644bf4 1

The fifth generation of the MINI Cooper has arrived, and it’s making waves with its diverse drivetrain options. Whether you’re a fan of electric power or prefer the efficiency of gasoline engines, the new MINI Cooper has something to offer.

At the heart of this iconic hatchback is the MINI Cooper S, a model that seamlessly blends power and agility. Let’s dive into the details:

1. Powertrain Options

The MINI Cooper S caters to different preferences with its drivetrain choices:

  • Purely Electric Engines: For eco-conscious drivers, the MINI Cooper S offers purely electric powertrains. These emission-free engines provide a clean and silent driving experience.
  • Efficient Gasoline Engines: If you crave a spirited drive, the gasoline-powered MINI Cooper S won’t disappoint. Equipped with a 150 kW/204 hp four-cylinder engine, it strikes a balance between performance and fuel efficiency.

2. Performance Specs

  • Gasoline Engine: The 2.0-litre TwinPower turbo engine churns out an impressive 300 Nm of maximum torque. Accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.6 seconds, the MINI Cooper S delivers exhilarating performance.

3. Classic Trim: Style and Substance

The MINI Cooper S offers various trims, and the Classic Trim stands out with its expressive details:

  • Body Colours: Choose from additional body colours, but the elegant Ocean Wave Green steals the show. This hue accentuates the minimalist design of the iconic three-door model.
  • Contrasting Roof: The white contrasting roof and mirror caps enhance the presence of the MINI Cooper S, making it a head-turner on the streets.

4. Interior Sophistication

Inside, the cockpit exudes style and comfort:

  • Materials: Black-blue surfaces made of two-tone knitted material create a refined ambience.
  • Seats: High-quality Vescin seats in grey or black provide excellent support during spirited drives.
  • Design Accents: The perforated houndstooth pattern on the backrest and seat, along with blue accent stitching and patterned fabric inserts, add flair to the interior.

5. Safety and Convenience

  • Safe Exit Function: Worried about opening your door in a tight spot? The Safe Exit function monitors the area around your parked MINI Cooper S and warns approaching road users, ensuring safety.
  • Stop & Go Traffic: In congested traffic, the Active Cruise Control system keeps you comfortable by adjusting your speed automatically.

The fifth-generation MINI Cooper S is more than just a car; it’s a statement of style, performance, and eco-consciousness. Whether you’re navigating city streets or embarking on a weekend adventure, this MINI is ready to make every drive memorable. Buckle up and experience the MINI magic!

 

Post Views: 20

social media2

Never miss another Breaking story again

 

You can sign up to get the latest news, top stories and exclusives sent straight to your WhatsApp from the UKNIP team.

WhatsApp
Instagram
Snapchat

To get stories sent to you, you need to already have WhatsApp. All you need to do is click this link and select ‘join community’

No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the UKNIP team. you can read your privacy policy notice.

Click here to join our WhatsApp community.

Follow UKNIP 

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Similar Article To this

BBC’s Andrew Scott Leads Star-Studded Cast in Netflix’s “Ripley”
Millions of Workers Set to Receive Pay Rise as National Living Wage Increases
A2 Maintenance Schedule: Drivers Advised of Delays and Diversions
Pensioner’s Sat Nav Leads Police to Brothel, Sentenced to Suspended Prison Term
Jury Finds Man Guilty of Stabbing Outside Greenwich Pub
UK Households Advised to Check Eligibility for Cash Grants Up to £2,000

READ NEXT:

Major fuel leak at Gatwick airport causes long delays
Man charged in West Ealing murder investigation
Whoop Whoop It’s the Sound of the Police at the Isle of Wight festival showing their dance moves!
Planes Crash Mid-Air During Air Show at Dallas Executive Airport a number are feared dead
Major Emergency at Heathrow Airport as tug collides with an aircraft at Terminal Five
Police Launch Extensive Search for Missing Teenager Jacob Crompton
easyJet Launches Nationwide Pilot Aptitude Test to Encourage Diversity in Aviation
BreakingLONDON

McDonald’s Unveils New April Menu Featuring Biscoff Treats and More

Appeal After Police Officer Struck by Stolen Car in Blackburn Hit-and-Run
Man Dies Following Assault in Dublin
Brits Warned of New Tourist Tax in Popular Algarve Resort
Human Remains Found in Croydon Park Prompt Murder Investigation
TV Licence Price Hike: What You Need to Know
A man from Swindon has appeared in court charged with two counts of attempted child abduction
BreakingLONDON

London Commuters Brace for Disruption as Tube Strikes Loom

A drug dealer has been convicted of murder after police linked him to a vehicle abandoned at the scene
Swindon Man Receives 18-Year Sentence for Raping Woman in Fake Taxi
Police Appeal After Attempted Jewellery Theft from Elderly Woman in Gravesend
Global Manhunt Underway for Suspected Hit Squad After Iranian Journalist Stabbed in London
Seven suspected members of an organised crime group have been charged following a number of early-morning arrests
Detectives investigating the death of a man in West Kensington have named the victim of the shooting as they continue to appeal for information
Special Constabulary Drone Team help to detain a suspect following an incident near Tonbridge
Police Probre Incident involving children at Cornwall holiday park
Breaking

UK’s huge new £5bn tunnel finally finished but tourists will never be able to walk down it

Breaking

A county line dealer is starting a prison sentence after Tunbridge Wells officers arrested him

Lewisham: Update after man ‘clipped by bus’
Van Torched During Dissident March in Derry to Mark Easter Rising Anniversary
Will Last Seen in Plympton Area
Police Motorcyclist Airlifted After Serious Crash in Wiltshire Village
Roy Keane Criticises Erling Haaland’s General Play After Manchester City’s Draw
NatWest and RBS Announce Closure of 48 Branches in 2024
increase-1-1.png

Most Read

RECOMMENDED

Father and son jailed for drug conspiracy 
Jail for man carrying kitchen knife at station in Manchester
A man has been found guilty of the manslaughter of his sister’s former boyfriend
A drug dealer has been convicted of murder after police linked him to a vehicle abandoned at the scene
Police Appeal for Witnesses Following Serious Incident in Feering
Thousands Gear Up for London Marathon 2024: Here’s What You Need to Know
Breaking

29 Lives Lost in Tragic Istanbul Nightclub Fire: Cause Revealed

Breaking

Tragedy Strikes in Istanbul as Fire Claims at Least 32 Lives at Nightclub Renovation Site

Breaking

Officers are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision near Rolvenden

Breaking

Alleged Sex Offender, 80, Arrested at Heathrow Airport after 27 Years on the Run

RECOMMENDED

Man, 21, Shot Dead in West Kensington as Police Launch Murder Probe
A Met police officer has been dismissed after he made inappropriate remarks to female officers while on duty
Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Eastbourne
Child Killed and Two Injured in Tragic School Shooting in Finland
UK and US Must Stop “Backsliding” on Support for Israel, Says Former Home Secretary Suella Braverman
London Underground Line Set to Close Later This Year for £2.9 Billion Upgrade
BreakingLONDON

Nine Arrests Made Using Live Facial Recognition Technology in Woolwich and Romford

Breaking

Met Police Faces Criticism Over Handling of Pro-Palestine March

Breaking

National Lottery Results

BreakingLONDON

London Policing Ethics Panel Ensures Safeguards on Facial Recognition Technology

BreakingLONDON

David Wicks Possibly Returning to EastEnders, Fans Speculate

Breaking

Man Hospitalised in Critical Condition After Incident in Lewisham

Breaking

Range Rover driver arrested after 70mph West London police chase

BreakingLONDON

Tulleys Farm Crawley open tulip field for Easter

Breaking

Schools’ focus around appropriate behaviour towards girls and women

Breaking

Detectives are seeking witnesses after a man was injured during a knife assault in Herne Bay

Breaking

Teenager Hospitalised After Stabbing Incident in Chiswick

Breaking

More Than 90% of Council-Run Bus Services Cut Across England

Breaking

Man Jailed After AI-Generated Child Abuse Material Found on Computer

Breaking

Police Renew Appeals for Witnesses After Elderly Woman’s Cash Card Theft

SUSSEX

Woman Imprisoned for Disfiguring Man in Violent Assault

Breaking

Essex Police Launch Appeal Following Serious Collision in Howe Green, Chelmsford

SUSSEX

Woman’s Death in Peacehaven Ruled as Non-Suspicious

Breaking

Speeding Driver Found Guilty of Causing Death of Two ‘Twerking’ Friends in Battersea Crash

Top Stories

Breaking

Officers are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision near Rolvenden

Breaking

Alleged Sex Offender, 80, Arrested at Heathrow Airport after 27 Years on the Run

Breaking

Man, 21, Shot Dead in West Kensington as Police Launch Murder Probe

Breaking

A Met police officer has been dismissed after he made inappropriate remarks to female officers while on duty

Breaking

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Eastbourne

Breaking

Child Killed and Two Injured in Tragic School Shooting in Finland

Breaking

UK and US Must Stop “Backsliding” on Support for Israel, Says Former Home Secretary Suella Braverman

Breaking

London Underground Line Set to Close Later This Year for £2.9 Billion Upgrade

Breaking

Major Road Closure Following Collision Involving HGV and Car on A249 in Kent

Breaking

US Official Reports Havana Syndrome Symptoms After NATO Summit

Breaking

Nitrous Oxide Thefts Surge Following Reclassification as Class C Drug, Suppliers Warn NHS

Breaking

Is the Party Over? Prime Drinks Allegedly Spotted Selling for Just 31p

Subscribe now to stay informed and visually engaged with the UK through the UK News In Pictures Newsletter. Thank you for being a part of our community

UK News in Pictures delivers instant news and picture coverage as the story unfold. Stay current with breaking stories thanks to this round-the-clock news service. Operating 24/7, it provides up-to-the-minute reporting on breaking news, community updates, and more, ensuring you’re always informed, wherever you are, every day of the week.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Envelope Rss

News

Menu

Edtior's Picks

Kent Police Appeals for Witnesses Following Hit-and-Run Collision on M20
Where Performance Meets Efficiency: MINI Cooper S
West Sussex Hit by Fake Cleaning Scams

Useful Links

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.