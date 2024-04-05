Whooping Cough Outbreak Claims Two Lives and Affects Dozens

A recent outbreak of whooping cough, also known as the “100-day cough” due to its prolonged duration, has caused alarm in a popular holiday spot, resulting in the deaths of two individuals and the illness of over 50 others.

Greece’s National Public Health Organisation confirmed that the highly contagious illness has claimed two lives in the country, with 54 cases reported since the beginning of 2024. Among the affected, 32 are children and teenagers, with 11 infants under the age of one also affected, as reported by the Ekathethimerini newspaper.

One of the fatal victims was an adult with pre-existing health conditions, while the other was a newborn baby. The severity of whooping cough is particularly acute in infants and young children.

Health Minister Eirini Agapidaki has issued a plea for vaccination against the illness as cases continue to rise. Greece is not the only location grappling with this outbreak, as several other regions have also reported incidents.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) confirmed that nearly all cases were detected in babies under three months old. The ECDC’s Communicable Disease Threats Report highlighted increasing cases in various European countries, including Croatia, Norway, the Netherlands, and Spain.

Explaining the surge, the ECDC stated, “Pertussis (whooping cough) is an endemic disease worldwide, even with high vaccination coverage programs, with peaks in disease spread every three to five years. The current increase is potentially linked to lower circulation during the Covid-19 pandemic, combined with sub-optimal vaccination uptake in certain groups.”

Czechia recorded a record-breaking 3,101 cases between January and March 2024, the highest in 60 years. Croatia also saw a significant number, with 6,261 cases reported between January 2023 and March 2024.

In the United Kingdom, health officials have advised those affected to remain at home, especially as the infection’s symptoms can resemble those of a common cold. Patients are urged not to go to work, school, or nursery until 48 hours after starting antibiotics or three weeks after symptoms begin if antibiotics are not administered.

Symptoms of whooping cough include a runny nose, high temperature, sore throat, and prolonged coughing fits, particularly troubling at night. Parents have been cautioned that infants may experience breathing difficulties, turning blue or grey, while thick mucus could lead to vomiting. Additionally, adults may exhibit symptoms such as facial redness during coughing fits.

As health authorities continue to monitor the situation, vaccination and public health awareness remain crucial in combating the spread of this infectious disease.