Why Bristol attracts top talent in aerospace and engineering

Nestled in the southwest of England, Bristol has gained a reputation for being a hotbed for aerospace and engineering talent. Not only is there a raft of career opportunities, but Bristol also has a lot to offer for your personal life.

Bristol’s aerospace and engineering prowess

Aircraft have been built in Bristol for over 100 years, with the airfield between Filton and Patchway being the initial home of the industry.

However, this rich heritage naturally attracted other companies to the area. There are now major players in the sector based at Avonmouth and the Bristol and Bath Science Park too.

The aerospace and advanced engineering industry in this region is now worth over £2.7 billion.

A wealth of career opportunities

Working in Bristol means there are multiple different avenues you can go down in this sector. There are opportunities to specialise in areas such as composites, robotics and additive layer manufacturing to name but a few.

Many of these employers will be keen to see that an interest in the specific discipline has been shown while attaining a degree.

Major aerospace players in Bristol

There are more than 10 of the world’s best aerospace companies in Bristol. These include:

Airbus

GKN Aerospace

BAE Systems

Rolls-Royce

Leonardo Group

Boeing

These global businesses are instrumental in the design, development and manufacture of aircraft, satellites, military security solutions, and even communication systems.

Educational and research resources

The decision of multiple companies in the sector to base themselves in Bristol is no surprise when you consider that four of the top-10 aerospace engineering universities are located nearby.

This proximity to the universities of Bristol, UWE, Bath and Southampton means businesses are well-situated to hire locally trained graduates who are already settled in the area.

With so much investment and development in the industry taking place in this region, it’s an attractive location for individuals at the start of their careers.

Work-life balance and quality of life

With a thriving arts scene and impressive environmental credentials, it’s no surprise to discover that Bristol was included on The Times’ Best Places to Live 2023 list.

The neighbourhoods of Bedminster and Southville are both home to many independent restaurants, cafes and cycle routes, as well as being within easy reach of Wapping Wharf and the city centre.

The level of demand means there are plenty of new build homes available in Bristol, many of which are situated in the delightful suburbs.

When you’re settled in, there are plenty of fantastic sights to see as well. The SS Great Britain, We The Curious science museum and the famous Clifton Suspension Bridge are among the highlights.