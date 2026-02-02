Watch Live

Why do new casino bonus rules mean for you?

  Updated: 15:05
  2 February 2026

The online gambling industry in the UK is transforming, and bonuses are at the forefront of this change. For a long time, casino bonuses have been enticing but also confusing, with terms and conditions that many players found difficult to understand. New regulations brought in by the UK Gambling Commission are designed to make these incentives more secure, transparent, and player-friendly.

To gain a complete understanding of what this means, we spoke to Casino Professor UK, an expert in the UK casino comparison market. Their insights show what has happened, why it matters, and how players can adjust their expectations when taking bonuses from now on.

What Rules Have Changed and Why

From January 2026, two major changes apply to all gambling offers offered by licensed operators.

First, wagering requirements have long been a bone of contention in the industry. This is how many times you need to bet a bonus before any winnings are converted into cash that can be withdrawn. Over the years, it’s been common to see wagering requirements of x30, x40, or even higher, making it very difficult to turn bonus cash into real money.

As such, there have long been calls for restrictions to be implemented, specifically from BIT, a global research consultancy. While the Gambling Commission didn’t quite go with a x1 cap like BIT suggested, the maximum wagering requirement on bonuses is now x10. This means that if a player takes a bonus worth £20, they won’t have to wager more than £200 before they can withdraw any winnings associated with that bonus.

Second, merging promotions is no longer allowed. This means that casinos and gambling sites cannot mix different types of gambling activity in a single offer. For instance, it’s no longer allowed to require a player to place sports bets to unlock free spins on the casino. Each offer is now only allowed to relate to the same type of gambling product.

These measures aim to minimise confusion and restrict potentially detrimental gambling behaviour, while still allowing casinos to provide attractive incentives.

The Significance of the x10 Wagering Requirement

The x10 wagering requirement cap is considered a positive change for gamblers. The reduced wagering requirements make it much easier to successfully fulfil bonus terms. This means that players have a better chance of meeting withdrawal requirements without depleting their account balance.

There is, however, a catch. Casinos are a business, and the reduction of wagering requirements will increase financial risk. To compensate for this, casinos are likely to impose stricter terms and conditions in other areas. For instance, it’s already more common to see a reduction in the maximum amount players can win from bonuses, such as up to £50. Also, players will likely find reduced bonus amounts compared to previous years, such as up to £50 when previously it could be up to £200 or even £300.

There may also be more restrictive game contribution conditions or expiration periods. While the wagering requirements are easier to meet, the room for error may be smaller. However, this is a good way to encourage players to approach offers in a more calculated manner rather than viewing them as a long-term solution to their bankroll needs.

Industry experts, such as Casino Professor UK, observe that these changes favour players who are well-versed in bonus terms and can select offers that suit their gaming habits. The days of huge bonuses with unfeasible terms are numbered, replaced instead by more reasonable deals with clearer paths to withdrawal.

The Effect of the Mixed Bonuses Ban

The end of mixed bonuses is a more subtle change, but it still affects how some players engage with gambling sites. In the past, it was common for casinos to offer bonuses in a package, appealing to those who enjoyed a variety of gambling options. This could include betting on sports in order to gain free spins or playing casino games in order to gain a free bet on sports.

However, with the new regulations, this is no longer possible. Each offer must now be dedicated to a single activity. Casino bonuses are for casino games, and sports bonuses are for sports betting. From a regulatory point of view, this makes them simpler to understand and ensures that players are not being encouraged to gamble in ways that they would not normally choose.

In most cases, the effect will be small. Players who enjoy slot machines or table games will still be able to gain casino bonuses, although they will not be able to engage with them in the same way. Those who enjoy sports betting and casino gambling may have to claim bonuses separately.

Although this limits flexibility, it also makes the system more transparent. Players will know exactly what is expected of them and what kind of gambling experience they are committing to. This should, in the long run, help to build more trust between operators and players.

What This Means Going Forward

The new bonus terms are a definite change in the UK gambling scene. Casino bonuses are going to be simpler, fairer, and more realistic, but also more regulated. Players can expect fewer sensational amounts and more straightforward offers with clear limits.

This is all intended to protect players while ensuring a healthy gambling industry. For the savvy user who is able to adapt to the new system, casino bonuses can still be a fun and rewarding aspect of online gaming, but with fewer surprises and clearer-cut expectations.

