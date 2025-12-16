‘Why We Do What We Do?’: The World Transformation Movement and a Fresh

Watch Live

Look at Human Behaviour

With life feeling increasingly fast-paced, divided and anxious for many people, it is perhaps
unsurprising that attention is turning back to one of humanity’s oldest questions: why do we
behave the way we do? How can the same species produce acts of kindness and creativity,
alongside conflict, cruelty, and chaos?
One international initiative argues there may be a scientific explanation for these contradictions
— one that seeks to understand human behaviour rather than condemn it. Known as the World
Transformation Movement, the not-for-profit initiative is built around the work of Australian
biologist Jeremy Griffith, whose ideas are prompting renewed discussion about human
psychology.
Griffith’s work has attracted interest from a number of figures in the mental health field. Among
them is Professor Harry Prosen, a past president of the Canadian Psychiatric Association, who
has described Griffith’s explanation of human behaviour as “the holy grail of insight we have
sought for the psychological rehabilitation of the human race.”

The big idea behind the theory: a conflict between instinct
and consciousness
Jeremy Griffith argues that humans are not inherently flawed or “broken”. Instead, he proposes
that modern psychological distress stems from a long-running internal conflict between
humanity’s instinctive heritage and its conscious, reasoning mind.
To help explain this concept, Griffith uses what he calls the ‘Adam Stork analogy’. Imagine a
young stork symbolising early humans who have just achieved full consciousness. As this stork
begins to think independently — questioning, experimenting and making choices — it clashes
with the instincts inherited from its ancestors, which demand obedience to established
behavioural patterns.
According to Griffith, this clash produced feelings of guilt, insecurity and defensiveness, laying
the foundations for what he terms the “human condition”. These psychological responses, he
suggests, continue to influence behaviour today.

Griffith further argues that understanding this internal conflict may reduce the psychological
drivers of defensiveness and aggression, potentially encouraging more cooperative and
compassionate ways of relating to one another.

Why we haven’t talked about the human condition: the last
great taboo?
Explaining human behaviour at such a fundamental level has long been challenging. Griffith
suggests that the “human condition” became something of a taboo topic within psychology and
broader culture — too confronting, too personal and too emotionally charged to address directly.
However, major shifts in scientific thinking have often begun outside the mainstream. Since the
publication of Griffith’s book FREEDOM: The End of the Human Condition in 2016, interest in
his ideas has continued to grow. Today, World Transformation Movement centres operate in
dozens of countries, supported by online communities that encourage discussion and debate
around the theory and its possible implications.

Local perspectives from across the UK
In the UK, Claire Rickie, founder of the World Transformation Movement Centre in Kent, says
the appeal of Griffith’s work lies in its perceived potential to change how individuals relate to
themselves and others.
“I can personally attest to the transformative effect this information has on an individual”, she
says. “I have become happier, no longer anxious and more compassionate since coming across
this information”, she explains. “With this understanding a person can go from being self-
preoccupied to being able to help the world around them.”
Karen Boon, founder of the Staffordshire centre, also speaks strongly about the theory’s impact.
She believes that a lack of understanding about human nature contributes significantly to modern
anxiety and depression, and that greater insight could play a role in addressing these challenges.

What the World Transformation Movement’s perspective
could mean for everyday life
While supporters view Griffith’s theory as a significant step forward in understanding human
psychology, critics note that it sits largely outside the mainstream and continues to invite debate.

As with many broad explanations of human behaviour, its claims are likely to be weighed and
tested over time.
Even so, the World Transformation Movement reflects a wider public appetite for deeper
discussions about what drives human behaviour — and for perspectives that attempt to bridge
science, psycholog,y and meaning in an increasingly complex world.

