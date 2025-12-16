‘Why We Do What We Do?’: The World Transformation Movement and a Fresh

Look at Human Behaviour

With life feeling increasingly fast-paced, divided and anxious for many people, it is perhaps

unsurprising that attention is turning back to one of humanity’s oldest questions: why do we

behave the way we do? How can the same species produce acts of kindness and creativity,

alongside conflict, cruelty, and chaos?

One international initiative argues there may be a scientific explanation for these contradictions

— one that seeks to understand human behaviour rather than condemn it. Known as the World

Transformation Movement, the not-for-profit initiative is built around the work of Australian

biologist Jeremy Griffith, whose ideas are prompting renewed discussion about human

psychology.

Griffith’s work has attracted interest from a number of figures in the mental health field. Among

them is Professor Harry Prosen, a past president of the Canadian Psychiatric Association, who

has described Griffith’s explanation of human behaviour as “the holy grail of insight we have

sought for the psychological rehabilitation of the human race.”

The big idea behind the theory: a conflict between instinct

and consciousness

Jeremy Griffith argues that humans are not inherently flawed or “broken”. Instead, he proposes

that modern psychological distress stems from a long-running internal conflict between

humanity’s instinctive heritage and its conscious, reasoning mind.

To help explain this concept, Griffith uses what he calls the ‘Adam Stork analogy’. Imagine a

young stork symbolising early humans who have just achieved full consciousness. As this stork

begins to think independently — questioning, experimenting and making choices — it clashes

with the instincts inherited from its ancestors, which demand obedience to established

behavioural patterns.

According to Griffith, this clash produced feelings of guilt, insecurity and defensiveness, laying

the foundations for what he terms the “human condition”. These psychological responses, he

suggests, continue to influence behaviour today.

Griffith further argues that understanding this internal conflict may reduce the psychological

drivers of defensiveness and aggression, potentially encouraging more cooperative and

compassionate ways of relating to one another.

Why we haven’t talked about the human condition: the last

great taboo?

Explaining human behaviour at such a fundamental level has long been challenging. Griffith

suggests that the “human condition” became something of a taboo topic within psychology and

broader culture — too confronting, too personal and too emotionally charged to address directly.

However, major shifts in scientific thinking have often begun outside the mainstream. Since the

publication of Griffith’s book FREEDOM: The End of the Human Condition in 2016, interest in

his ideas has continued to grow. Today, World Transformation Movement centres operate in

dozens of countries, supported by online communities that encourage discussion and debate

around the theory and its possible implications.

Local perspectives from across the UK

In the UK, Claire Rickie, founder of the World Transformation Movement Centre in Kent, says

the appeal of Griffith’s work lies in its perceived potential to change how individuals relate to

themselves and others.

“I can personally attest to the transformative effect this information has on an individual”, she

says. “I have become happier, no longer anxious and more compassionate since coming across

this information”, she explains. “With this understanding a person can go from being self-

preoccupied to being able to help the world around them.”

Karen Boon, founder of the Staffordshire centre, also speaks strongly about the theory’s impact.

She believes that a lack of understanding about human nature contributes significantly to modern

anxiety and depression, and that greater insight could play a role in addressing these challenges.

What the World Transformation Movement’s perspective

could mean for everyday life

While supporters view Griffith’s theory as a significant step forward in understanding human

psychology, critics note that it sits largely outside the mainstream and continues to invite debate.

As with many broad explanations of human behaviour, its claims are likely to be weighed and

tested over time.

Even so, the World Transformation Movement reflects a wider public appetite for deeper

discussions about what drives human behaviour — and for perspectives that attempt to bridge

science, psycholog,y and meaning in an increasingly complex world.