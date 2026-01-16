Wicked Husband Locked Up for Life After Using Child to Lie About Wife’s Murder

A cold-hearted Surrey carpenter has finally been jailed for life after using his own child to spin a deadly web of lies. Robert Rhodes, 52, was sentenced to a minimum of 29 years and six months for murdering his estranged wife, Dawn Rhodes, at their Redhill home back in 2016.

Rhodes narrowly escaped justice in 2017 when his child’s false testimony painted Dawn as the violent aggressor — allowing him to walk free. Not this time.

Child’s Shocking Confession Triggers Rare Retrial

The truth only came out years later when the child, under 10 at the time, bravely admitted to a counsellor that their courtroom evidence was a lie. This bombshell blew Rhodes’ defence apart and forced police to reopen the case. Thanks to the rare double jeopardy rule, Rhodes faced a retrial and was convicted.

The child’s identity remains secret, but their powerful victim impact statement said it all:

“My mother was and is loved by many – she has been missed by all who knew her and she deserves justice for the agony she was put through. The traumatic experience Robert Rhodes put me through will never go away.”

Gruesome Murder Plot Exposed in Court

Court heard how Rhodes, high on cocaine, hatched a savage plan on June 2, 2016. He persuaded the child to get Dawn to close her eyes for a painting. As the child left the room, Rhodes slit Dawn’s throat from behind.

He then attacked himself and the child to fake a violent struggle and claimed self-defence, alleging Dawn threatened the child with a knife. But brutal neck wounds told a far darker story.

Refusing to face the judge, Rhodes stayed silent and denied guilt. The judge called him “wicked” and “cowardly.”

Justice Finally Served for Dawn and Her Family

Prosecutor Libby Clark paid tribute to the child’s incredible bravery:

“Rhodes exploited a young child, used lies and violence to cover up his crime, and we can finally remember Dawn as the victim she truly was.”

Detective Chief Inspector Kimball Edey condemned Rhodes’ “despicable” actions, highlighting the long-lasting trauma inflicted on Dawn’s family and the child.

After years of heartbreak and denial, Dawn Rhodes’ loved ones can finally breathe easier, knowing her killer faces decades behind bars.