Watch Live

Will AI Help or Hurt Poker Players

  • Updated: 11:50
  • , 7 January 2026
Will AI Help or Hurt Poker Players

Poker has always been a game of edges. The player with better reads, stronger math skills, and more discipline walked away with the chips. Artificial intelligence has thrown a wrench into that equation. Some players use it to sharpen their skills. Others use it to cheat. The question of whether AI helps or hurts poker players depends entirely on who you ask and how the technology gets used.

Bots at the Tables

A Bloomberg investigation in September 2024 exposed a Siberian organization called Bot Farm Corporation. The group, founded by Russian students, offered botting services across multiple platforms. Their programmers built software that could simulate mouse movements, generate convincing chat messages, and randomize decision times to imitate natural hesitation. The operation was sophisticated enough to evade detection for some time.

Online poker rooms have responded with their own countermeasures. GGPoker blocked tens of thousands of accounts and confiscated millions of dollars between 2023 and 2024. PartyPoker shut down 291 fraudulent accounts in 2024 and redistributed $71,771 to affected players, the largest recovery since 2020. The platform has closed over 2,540 fraudulent accounts since 2018 and returned more than $2 million.

Back in 2023, 888poker banned 161 accounts for using bots or real-time assistance and refunded $362,893 to 4,068 players. The operator paid $250,000 directly when stolen funds had already been withdrawn.

PokerStars maintains a 50-person Game Integrity Team that reviews flagged accounts alongside automated systems. They claim a 95% proactive detection rate before players even report suspicious activity. The system flagged approximately 1,240 accounts for review, with 890 receiving temporary or permanent bans.

The Training Arms Race Between Amateurs and Professionals

Tools like PioSOLVER Edge and GTO Wizard now cost between $30 and $549. GTO Wizard processes solutions in seconds on mobile phones, and its subscription tiers from $30 to $100 per month put professional-level analysis within reach of anyone who wants to play poker seriously. Doug Polk credited the Lucid Poker trainer as instrumental to his $1.2 million victory over Daniel Negreanu during their heads-up challenge.

The gap between recreational players and professionals has narrowed as a result. Both Polk and Negreanu studied solvers and worked with coaches before their match. Access to the same preparation methods means the edge once held by full-time players is smaller than it used to be.

Live Poker Gets Stricter

The 2024 World Series of Poker Main Event forced rule changes after Jonathan Tamayo was seen consulting with coaches Dominik Nitsche and Joe McKeehen, who used a laptop during the final table. The incident sparked enough controversy that the WSOP rewrote its policies.

Rule 64d now prohibits charts, apps, artificial intelligence, or any electronic assistance that could give a participant an advantage. For 2025, the policy goes further. Once participants reach the final three tables in any tournament, all approved electronic devices must be removed. Failure to comply results in penalties up to disqualification.

Where the Rules Draw the Line

Most poker sites permit AI tools for study purposes but prohibit them during active play. You can analyze your hands with GTO Wizard after a session ends. Running it while seated at a table violates platform policies and results in bans. Sites enforce this through software detection and account monitoring.

Gaming commissions now work directly with poker platforms to establish AI usage rules. Across major operators, real-time assistance and automated bots are classified as cheating. Enforcement standards vary, but the prohibition itself is universal.

Daniel Negreanu has spoken publicly on the issue, stating that real-time assistance and bots undermine the essence of poker. His view reflects a broader industry position that competition should remain between people, not between humans and machines.

The Double Edge

AI creates a strange situation. Players who study with solvers improve faster. They learn bet sizing, frequencies, and optimal play in a way that once took years of trial and error. Beginners and professionals now access the same strategic frameworks.

The same technology becomes harmful when brought to the table in real time. The line between preparation and cheating runs through the moment cards are dealt. Study before you play, and you improve. Study while you play, and you exploit.

Recreational players benefit from affordable access to professional-grade tools. The hierarchy based on information access has flattened. At the same time, organized bot operations demonstrate how AI can be abused at scale, forcing platforms into constant detection battles.

Who Benefits and Who Loses

Honest players who use AI for study benefit through faster learning and improved decision-making. Recreational players gain tools that were once exclusive to professionals.

Players who refuse to adapt fall behind as the game evolves. Cheaters benefit temporarily until they are caught, often after significant damage has already been done. Platforms shoulder the financial and operational cost of enforcement through integrity teams and detection systems funded by the player ecosystem.

The Answer Depends on the Question

AI helps poker players who use it ethically. It hurts those who face cheaters. It helps recreational players close skill gaps and hurts professionals who once relied on informational advantages. It strengthens platforms that invest in detection while damaging the game’s reputation when abuses surface.

Conclusion

Artificial intelligence is neither inherently good nor inherently bad for poker players. Used responsibly, it accelerates learning and improves strategic understanding. Used dishonestly, it erodes trust and distorts competition. The future of poker will depend on how clearly the industry enforces the boundary between preparation and cheating—and whether players continue to believe they are competing against people, not programs.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does AI actually make poker players better?
Yes, when used for study. AI tools help players understand strategy, frequencies, and decision-making more efficiently.

Is using AI during online poker games allowed?
No. Real-time assistance and automated play are prohibited on all major poker platforms.

Why are poker sites cracking down harder now?
AI tools have become more powerful and accessible, forcing operators to strengthen enforcement to protect fairness.

Will AI eventually ruin online poker?
Only if cheating outpaces enforcement. Ethical use for training can strengthen the game, while unchecked abuse risks damaging player trust.

Recommended for you

Rough Sleepers Cleared from Eastbourne Station in Council Crackdown
CRACK DOWN Rough Sleepers Cleared from Eastbourne Station in Council Crackdown
US Set to Seize Rogue Venezuelan Oil Tanker Near Ireland Using UK Bases
ELITE UNITS US Set to Seize Rogue Venezuelan Oil Tanker Near Ireland Using UK Bases
£3 Million Pound Plane Skids Off Runway at Biggin Hill Airport in Kent
ON THIN ICE £3 Million Pound Plane Skids Off Runway at Biggin Hill Airport in Kent
Man Denies Murdering Carer in Birmingham
CARER KILLED Man Denies Murdering Carer in Birmingham

Must READ

Outrage as Swastikas Sprayed on Football Clubhouse and Defibrillator trashed
SWIFT JUSTICE Outrage as Swastikas Sprayed on Football Clubhouse and Defibrillator trashed
Passengers rescued after Bus Slides Off Icy A28 Near Ashford
RESCUED Passengers rescued after Bus Slides Off Icy A28 Near Ashford
Teen Mob Assaults Man in Gravesend, Steals E-Bike
MOB ATTACK Teen Mob Assaults Man in Gravesend, Steals E-Bike

BREAKING

MULTIPLE INJURED School Coach and Bus Crash in Berkshire Leaves 18 Injured
Who’s in the Running for Super Bowl LX Glory?
Who’s in the Running for Super Bowl LX Glory?
Teen Girl Falls Out of Ambulance onto Busy M6, Chaos Erupts
NOT SERIOUS Teen Girl Falls Out of Ambulance onto Busy M6, Chaos Erupts
Gunshot Horror on Broadway at 2am: Man Arrested for Attempted Murder
GUN MAN CHARGED Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Bexleyheath Shooting
Turkish Man Jailed for Supplying Boats to Channel People Smugglers
PEOPLE SMUGGLER Turkish Man Jailed for Supplying Boats to Channel People Smugglers
Shoplifter Jailed After Flouting Store Ban in Ashford
SERIAL LIFTER Shoplifter Jailed After Flouting Store Ban in Ashford
Mass Brawl Erupts at Wetherspoons in Busy Victoria Station
TEN ARRESTED Mass Brawl Erupts at Wetherspoons in Busy Victoria Station

More For You

Lorry Driver to Face Trial Over Death of Youth Football Coach Arran McManus
M20 FATAL Lorry Driver to Face Trial Over Death of Youth Football Coach Arran McManus
FIST BUMPS FROM ABOVE Drone Duo Nab E-Bike Drug Dealer in Gravesend
Serious Crash on A412 Denham Road Shakes Iver
TWO HURT Serious Crash on A412 Denham Road Shakes Iver
Fire Crews Rush to Haslar Marina Over Burning Smell Alarm
NO FIRE FOUND Fire Crews Rush to Haslar Marina Over Burning Smell Alarm

More From UK News in Pictures

Tragedy on NCL Dawn Cruise Ship
WOMAN DEAD Tragedy on NCL Dawn Cruise Ship
Woman Charged With Murder Over Toddler’s Death
MURDER CHARGE Woman Charged With Murder Over Toddler’s Death
Baby and Woman Hurt in Early Morning Hit-and-Run in Surrey
HIT AND RUN Baby and Woman Hurt in Early Morning Hit-and-Run in Surrey
Missing Man Peter Vanishes in Purton
FIND PETE Missing Man Peter Vanishes in Purton
Maduro Nabbed in Dead of Night by US Delta Force – Trump Watched Like TV
MISINFORMATION Fake AI videos of Venezuelans thanking Trump go viral amid real unrest
Urgent: Woman Missing from Rochester – Can You Help Find Lisa?
POLICE CONCERNS Urgent: Woman Missing from Rochester – Can You Help Find Lisa?
Teen Charged Over Littlemore Shooting
SHOOTING PROBE Teen Charged Over Littlemore Shooting
Desperate Search Continues to find Missing Girl Grace
ON GOING RECOVERY Desperate Search Continues to find Missing Girl Grace
Manchester Paedophile Jailed for Two and a Half Years
JAIL TIME Manchester Paedophile Jailed for Two and a Half Years
A30 Westbound Closed in Devon Following Road Traffic Collision
AVOID THE AREA Top End of High Street in Cranbrook closed Shut After Serious Crash
Urgent Appeal: Missing Teen Mohammed Mahmoud Last Spotted in Birkenhead
BRING HIM HOME Urgent Appeal: Missing Teen Mohammed Mahmoud Last Spotted in Birkenhead
Britain Girds for Storm Goretti: Up to Eight Inches of Snow to Smother Home Counties
PREPARE FOR SNOW DUMPING Britain Girds for Storm Goretti: Up to Eight Inches of Snow to Smother Home Counties
Tragic End to Search for Missing 96-Year-Old in Abingdon
TRAGIC NEWS Tragic End to Search for Missing 96-Year-Old in Abingdon
Jailed Heroin Smuggler's Bid to Slash Sentence Backfires
GUN RUNNERS Jailed Heroin Smuggler’s Bid to Slash Sentence Backfires
Festive Grinches' Bikes Stolen in Brazen Wolverhampton Break-In
BAR HUMBUG Festive Grinches’ Bikes Stolen in Brazen Wolverhampton Break-In
Shock ID Mix-Up After Fatal Rotherham Crash
IOPC PROBE Shock ID Mix-Up After Fatal Rotherham Crash

More From UKNIP

House Fire Sparks Chaos on Wickford Road, South Woodham Ferrers
FIRE PROBE LAUNCHED Massive House Fire Engulfs Wickford Road in South Woodham Ferrers
Reece Twycross Given 18-Month Suspended Sentence After Violent Abuse of Two Babies
INSULT TO JUSTICE Reece Twycross Given 18-Month Suspended Sentence After Violent Abuse of Two Babies
Track Chaos: Major Delays Hit GWR, Elizabeth Line & Heathrow Express
TRAFFIC CHAOS Track Chaos: Major Delays Hit GWR, Elizabeth Line & Heathrow Express
RSPCA Launches Ice-Breaking Rescue for Stranded Canada Goose in Birmingham
ICE BREAKING RSPCA Launches Ice-Breaking Rescue for Stranded Canada Goose in Birmingham
error: Content is protected !!