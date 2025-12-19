Wiltshire Air Ambulance Responds to Serious Crash on A30 in Dorset

Emergency crews, including Wiltshire and Bath Air Ambulance, scrambled to a major collision on the A30 in Sherborne on Thursday night (18 December).

Two-Vehicle Smash Sends Four to Hospital

At around 9.13pm, a white Range Rover and a blue Renault Clio crashed, leaving four people seriously injured.

Two boys, aged 7 and 9, and a woman in her 30s were airlifted to Southampton General Hospital’s Major Trauma Centre.

A man in his 30s was taken by ambulance to hospital with serious injuries.

Next of kin for all victims have been informed.

Driver Arrested, Police Investigate

A man in his 40s from Yeovil was arrested on suspicion of driving offences and taken to hospital, with injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

“We are carrying out a full investigation into the circumstances of this collision and I am keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened,” said Sergeant Dave Cotterill of the Roads Policing Team. “I urge anyone travelling in the area at the time to check dashcam footage for anything that could assist us. Thanks to the public for their patience during road closures.”

Witnesses Urged to Come Forward

Anyone with information should contact Dorset Police online, email [email protected], or call 101 quoting incident 18:582. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.