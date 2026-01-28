A Wiltshire sex offender who repeatedly flouted the law is now behind bars – and a detective says she has no place in society.

Samantha Franklin’s Shocking Breaches

Samantha Franklin, 34, pleaded guilty to five breaches of her Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO). The order was put in place after she was caught with a terrible stash of 556 indecent images of children.

Despite a suspended sentence handed down last November, Franklin ignored the SHPO’s strict conditions. Instead, she signed up on the swingers’ website FabSwingers using the alias “Pretty Eyes 901.”

That’s not all. Franklin also deleted her internet history, installed file-cleaning software, and failed to inform the police she was using an internet-enabled device. She even created accounts on Instagram and FabSwingers without police approval.

Justice Served: 50 Weeks Behind Bars

At Swindon Magistrates Court on 14 January, Franklin was finally jailed for 50 weeks.

Detective Constable Jason Walsh, part of Wiltshire’s Child Internet Exploitation Team, slammed her actions:

“She has shown a total disregard for the court system and seems to have totally underestimated the seriousness of her own offending and the SHPO she was issued with. I hope she spends her prison sentence reflecting on the crimes she has committed – there is no place in society for people who behave in this way.”

Franklin’s case sends a clear message – breaking court orders over child abuse is a one-way ticket to prison.