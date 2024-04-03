Wiltshire Police Appeal for Witnesses Following Disorder in Swindon

Wiltshire Police are seeking witnesses to come forward following a disorder incident on Manchester Road in Swindon, which left a man in his 40s with facial injuries.

The altercation occurred at the corner of Manchester Road and Gladstone Street between approximately 10 pm and 11:30 pm on March 31. During the incident, the victim was assaulted, resulting in facial injuries.

As part of their investigation, police have arrested four men aged between 20 and 44 on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. One of the suspects has been released with no further action, while the remaining three have been released on conditional bail pending further inquiries.

Authorities are urging anyone who witnessed the disorder or may have been driving in the area and captured relevant dash cam footage to come forward and assist with the investigation.

Individuals with information relevant to the case are encouraged to contact Wiltshire Police by calling 101 and quoting crime reference number 54240036937. Alternatively, anonymous reports can be made to CrimeStoppers by calling 0800 555 111.