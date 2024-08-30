Wiltshire Police Appeal for Witnesses Following Pursuit in Bemerton Heath

Wiltshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a short but intense pursuit in the Bemerton Heath area of Salisbury yesterday afternoon (28 August). The incident, which involved a red Ford KA, occurred between approximately 1:55 PM and 2:05 PM.

Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the pursuit or who may have dashcam footage capturing the event. Your information could be crucial in assisting the ongoing investigation.

In addition, police are urgently seeking to speak with a female pedestrian who was nearly struck by the vehicle on Roman Road in Salisbury at around 1:57 PM. The woman, described as having brown hair and wearing a blue and white patterned dress, is asked to come forward so that officers can ensure her safety and gather any information she might have.

If you were in the area, witnessed the incident, or have any relevant footage or information, please contact Wiltshire Police on 101, quoting reference 54240101467.

Your assistance is greatly appreciated as we work to ensure the safety and security of the community.