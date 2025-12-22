Wiltshire Police crack down on drug supply ring with multiple arrests

Raid Uncovers 50-Plant Cannabis Farm Above Eatery

On Friday night (19 December), cops stormed an East Street property in Warminster and found around 50 cannabis plants growing right above a restaurant. Alongside the farm, officers seized bags of cocaine and mobile phones linked to the operation.

Second Warrant Finds Drugs and Paraphernalia

The same evening, a second raid at a Primrose Walk address uncovered drug paraphernalia, plus small amounts of cannabis and magic mushrooms. The crackdown didn’t stop there.

Cash, Designer Coat and Phones Seized in Westbury

Officers also searched a property on Mantell Close in Westbury. They seized a large sum of cash, a designer coat, and several mobile phones during the swoop.

Five Arrested Over Class A and B Drug Offences

A 46-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of producing cannabis (a Class B drug).

A 27-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman face charges including possession, being involved in cannabis production, and handling criminal property.

A 57-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of supplying a Class A drug.

Wiltshire Police continue to target serious drug crime with ongoing investigations.