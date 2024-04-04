Wiltshire Police Investigate Disappearance of 69-Year-Old Woman

UK News in Pictures

A complex Met investigation harnessing specialist digital techniques has led to a dangerous sexual predator being jailed

Ipswich drug dealer with property in Jamaica given eight and a half year sentence

Grandfather Beaten to Death Over £30 Debt: Drug Dealer Jailed for Life

Vauxhall Stabbing Sees Man in His 30s Rushed to Hospital

written by Home of UK News in Picturesuknip247
In the ongoing search for missing 69-year-old Lynne from Downton near Salisbury, Wiltshire Police have released new images depicting her disembarking from a bus in Breamore, near Downton, on Thursday, March 21. The images, captured at 6:53 pm, show Lynne wearing a hat, navy coat, and gloves.

Detective Inspector Guy Williams has urged members of the public, especially those residing in the vicinity of Breamore, to come forward with any information they may have regarding Lynne’s whereabouts. Breamore, a rural area just over the border in Hampshire, is approximately three miles from her home in Downton.

“We know that Lynne got off the bus at Breamore,” stated Detective Inspector Williams. We are now calling on anyone in the area to contact us if they remember seeing Lynne. We are asking landowners in the area to check sheds and outbuildings.”

Furthermore, the police are appealing to individuals who may possess dashcam or CCTV footage recorded on the evening of March 21 to review their recordings for any potential sightings of Lynne.

Lynne was reported missing last week, prompting a comprehensive investigation by Wiltshire Police. Detectives have been meticulously piecing together her movements by analyzing CCTV footage and soliciting information from the public.

If you have any information that could assist in locating Lynne, please contact Wiltshire Police at 101, quoting log number 54240033697.

The search for Lynne continues, with authorities and concerned members of the community working tirelessly to ensure her safe return home.

increase-1-1.png

