Withernsea Sea Search Called Off After Day-Long Rescue Effort

The frantic hunt for a third missing person off the coast of Withernsea has been officially called off, emergency services confirmed.

Massive Rescue Operation Launched

Emergency teams sprang into action on Friday, 2 January, after reports of a group in distress in the chilly waters near the East Yorkshire seaside town.

The large-scale search was led by HM Coastguard and pulled in over 100 personnel from the RNLI, Yorkshire ambulance-service/" title="Ambulance Service" rel="nofollow">Ambulance Service, Humberside Police, and Humberside Fire and Rescue Service.

Challenging Conditions Hampered Rescue Efforts

“After resuming shoreline searches in Withernsea for one missing person today, 3 January, HM Coastguard stood down its extensive search effort this afternoon,” a Coastguard spokesperson said.

The RNLI praised volunteers and the public for their support during the operation.

“RNLI crews helped recover two casualties, with lifeboats from Withernsea, Bridlington, and Skegness continuing to scour the waters for one remaining missing person. “Conditions were brutal – three-metre waves, strong winds, and biting cold temperatures,” the spokesperson added. “The search paused at around 12:30am but resumed at first light on Saturday, 3 January, despite snow and freezing conditions. HM Coastguard finally stood down the search at 4pm.”

Despite heroic efforts, the search ended without finding the third person. Authorities thank all involved and urge everyone to stay safe near the sea.