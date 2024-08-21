 Witness Appeal After Collision Between Motorboat and Kayak at Milford Haven

Witness Appeal After Collision Between Motorboat and Kayak at Milford Haven

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) has launched an appeal for witnesses following a collision between a motorboat and a kayak near Milford Haven on August 11, 2024. The incident occurred shortly after 3 pm on the Cleddau River, near Rudders Boatyard on the Milford Haven Waterway.

The kayaker sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was subsequently handed over to the Welsh Ambulance Service for medical attention. Emergency response teams, including the Dale Coastguard Rescue Team, Dyfed-Powys Police, and the Milford Haven Port Authority Harbour Patrol, were also present at the scene.

Paul Atkins, from the MCA’s Regulatory Compliance Investigations Team, emphasized the importance of understanding the circumstances surrounding the incident:

“This was an incident with potentially serious consequences, so it’s important to find out what happened. We’re appealing to anyone who saw the collision, has video footage or still images, or has any other relevant information that might help, to please get in touch.

The MCA is leading the investigation, with support from Dyfed-Powys Police and Milford Haven Port Authority.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the MCA’s Regulatory Compliance Investigations Team by calling 020 3817 2490 or emailing MCA.investigations@mcga.gov.uk.

