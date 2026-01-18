Watch Live

FAMILY DEMAND ANSWERS Witness Appeal After Man Dies in A&E at Broomfield Hospital

  • Updated: 16:09
  • , 18 January 2026
Witness Appeal After Man Dies in A&E at Broomfield Hospital

An urgent appeal has been issued for witnesses following the death of a man in his 30s at A&E at Broomfield Hospital on Friday evening, 16 January.

Family members say the man attended the emergency department complaining of severe chest pains and was accompanied by his son. According to multiple eyewitness accounts shared publicly, the patient was in visible distress for a prolonged period before collapsing in the waiting area, where resuscitation efforts were carried out.

Social media posts from people who say they were present describe a chaotic and distressing scene in the A&E department, with claims that the man repeatedly expressed fears he was having a heart attack and that his son repeatedly sought urgent help from staff.

One witness wrote that the man was “rolling around in a lot of pain” and that his son told staff his father was “going blue” shortly before he collapsed. CPR was later performed in the waiting room in front of other patients and families.

Another eyewitness said:

“We saw the whole thing. My husband was trying to console his poor son. It was an absolute shambles. No care, no compassion in a place that is supposed to be safe.”

Family seeks witnesses

The appeal has been made at the request of the deceased man’s son, who is seeking to gather independent witness statements as the family prepares to pursue formal complaints and potential legal avenues.

Anyone who was present in Broomfield Hospital A&E on Friday 16 January in the evening and who witnessed events before or after the man collapsed is being asked to come forward.

Those willing to help are asked not to post details publicly, but to send a private message so they can be put directly in contact with the family and provide a written statement.

“This family needs justice for what has happened,” the appeal states. “They need as much help and evidence as they can get.”

Investigation and official response

The circumstances surrounding the death are expected to be reviewed in line with standard NHS and hospital procedures. UKNIP has contacted police for comment and to establish whether the death has been formally referred for investigation. At the time of publication, no official statement has yet been released.

Hospitals routinely review unexpected deaths in A&E, and such cases may also be referred to the coroner.

Call for information

Anyone with relevant information is urged to come forward to assist the family.

