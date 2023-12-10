Witness Appeal After Serious Collision in Ticehurst

Sussex Police are requesting the public’s assistance about a significant road accident in Ticehurst.

Responders were summoned to the scene of an accident at the intersection of Whiligh and High Street, occurring around 12:50 PM on Friday, 8th December. The incident involved a collision between a white Honda and a blue Vauxhall.

The two occupants of the Honda, both men in their 80s, sustained severe injuries that could be life-threatening and have been admitted to the hospital. They are currently in a serious but stable condition.

Investigators are appealing to anyone who witnessed the accident or who might have dash-cam recordings from the vicinity at the time of the collision to come forward.

Individuals with any relevant information are urged to contact the police through email at [email protected] or by phoning 101 and mentioning Operation Northorpe.