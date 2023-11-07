Witness Appeal: Dog Attack in Richmond Park

Richmond Park, London – The Royal Parks Police are seeking witnesses and information regarding a distressing incident that occurred on Saturday, 4th November, near Robin Hood Gate in Richmond Park. A 19-year-old horse named Julie was viciously attacked by a dog, resulting in severe consequences.

The incident took place at approximately 08:25 in the morning when Julie was suddenly set upon by the dog. The attack was so violent that the horse’s rider was thrown off during the assault and subsequently required medical attention at a hospital.

The dog responsible for the attack is described as possibly a bulldog and appeared to be a puppy. The dog’s walker was accompanied by a total of seven dogs during the incident. The walker himself is described as a white male, aged between 50 to 60 years old, with grey facial hair and glasses. He was seen wearing a broad-brimmed hat, a checked shirt, and a gilet.

The Royal Parks Police are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information about the owner of the dog to come forward and assist with their investigation. If you have any relevant information, please contact the authorities by emailing [email protected] and quoting reference number 0712067/23.