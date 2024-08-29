Witness Appeal Following Serious Collision in Wroxall Involving Ford Focus and Double-Decker Bus

Police are urgently appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage following a serious collision that occurred in the early hours of Thursday, August 29, on Clarence Road in Wroxall.

The incident took place at approximately 12:02 AM, involving a blue Ford Focus and a double-decker Southern Vectis bus on the B3327. The driver of the Ford, a man in his 40s from Ventnor, sustained serious injuries and was swiftly transported to the hospital for treatment.

Authorities are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who has relevant information or dashcam footage that could assist the investigation. The police are particularly interested in identifying two passengers who disembarked from the bus shortly after the collision and left the scene without providing their details.

We are appealing to anyone who may have seen the collision or has dash cam footage to come forward. We are also seeking to identify the two bus passengers who left the scene,” a police spokesperson said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police by calling 101 and quoting reference number 44240370129. Information can also be reported online via the provided link: https://orlo.uk/wHs0x.

As the investigation continues, police are working diligently to gather all available evidence and ensure that those involved are identified and interviewed. The community’s assistance is crucial in helping to piece together the events leading up to the collision