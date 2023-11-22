Witnesses Appeal After Man Suffers Stab Wounds in Epsom Tesco Bloodbath

Surrey Police are appealing for witnesses following an incident in which a man in his 20s was attacked and left with stab wounds in Epsom on Sunday, November 19.

The incident took place at approximately 8.40pm at Tesco Express in Station Approach. Although the victim’s injuries are believed to be serious, they are not considered life-threatening.

According to preliminary investigations, it appears that the attack was targeted, carried out by two men described as white, around 5ft 6 tall, and wearing black tops and balaclavas. Following the incident, the assailants fled the scene, prompting an ongoing investigation to locate them.

Detective Sergeant Leigh Wall, who is leading the investigation, acknowledged the concerns within the local community and assured them that every effort is being made to apprehend the suspects. DS Wall stated, “We understand that this incident will have caused considerable concern within the local community. We do believe that this was a targeted attack, and we are doing everything we can to locate the suspects.”

Authorities are urging anyone with information related to the incident to come forward and assist with the investigation. Witnesses can provide information by contacting the police through various means. This includes web-chat on the Surrey Police website (www.surrey.police.uk), submitting information online via the reporting page (https://www.surrey.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/), or calling the non-emergency line at 101. Alternatively, individuals who prefer to remain anonymous can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.