Witnesses are sought following a fatal collision in East Malling the driver ran from the scene

Tragedy struck in Sussex on Wednesday evening as a collision between a Skoda Fabia and a Renault Clio claimed the lives of two individuals and left two others with life-threatening injuries

At around 7.45am on Friday 27 October 2023, a silver Vauxhall Astra and a grey Land Rover were involved in a collision in Wateringbury Road.

Officers attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and a passenger in the Vauxhall, a man in his 30s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A passenger in the Land Rover was taken to a London hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Vauxhall was not at the scene when officers arrived and enquiries to locate them are ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has any other information or relevant dashcam footage, is urged to call Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 01622 798538 or email [email protected], quoting reference SM/SC/117/23.

Footage can also be submitted through our online portal https://kep.uk.evidence.com/…/rtcwateringburyrd271023

