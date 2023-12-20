Witnesses are sought following a robbery in Sittingbourne High Street

Officers are investigating allegations a man was threatened during the early hours of Saturday 16 December 2023, by a suspect who claimed he had a knife. The incident happened near the junction with Station Road, between 6.30 and 6.50am.

It is reported the suspect made demands to the victim to withdraw money from a cash machine. No weapon was seen and the suspect left the area when the victim, aged in his 60s, handed over some loose change.

DC Stuart Drakeley of North Division CID said: ‘Our Initial CCTV enquiries have identified several people who were in the area when the alleged robbery was taking place. Whilst the suspect was unsuccessful in his efforts to make the victim use a cash machine, his threatening behaviour and demands are likely to have been obvious to anyone nearby.’

The suspect was described as being aged around 40, with long curly dark hair and wearing dark clothing. Anyone with information which may assist the investigation should call Kent Police on 01795 419119, quoting reference 46/220962/23. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by using the online form on their website.