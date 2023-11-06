Detectives in Leicestershire are seeking the public’s assistance following a stabbing incident that occurred in Wigston on Friday, November 3. The incident took place at approximately 23.25 GMT on the forecourt of the BP Petrol Station located on St Thomas Road.

According to reports, the victims drove onto the forecourt and engaged in a conversation with a man who was already present at the kiosk. Unexpectedly, the man launched an attack on the victims, stabbing them in the neck. Following the assault, both victims left the scene and drove themselves to the hospital. Fortunately, they were treated and discharged shortly after.

Investigators are now appealing for information from potential witnesses who may have been present on the forecourt at the time of the incident. Authorities believe that two other men were in the vicinity and may have observed the attack. These individuals reportedly left the area on foot. If you were one of these witnesses, the police urge you to come forward as your account may be crucial to the ongoing investigation.

The authorities are actively conducting inquiries into the incident and all persons involved. In addition to witnesses, investigators are keen to speak with anyone who was in the area or possesses information about the assault or the identity of the suspect.

If you have any information related to this incident, please contact DC 4141 Owen Bird at 101 or visit the official website of the Leicestershire Police at http://www.leics.police.uk. When providing information, please quote crime number 23*683504.