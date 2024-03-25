UK News in Pictures

Major Incident Declared in Catford After Man Barricades Himself in Property with Gas Cylinders

Witnesses Urged to Come Forward Following Serious Collision in Walthamstow

Witnesses Urged to Come Forward Following Serious Collision in Walthamstow

Car with headlights on at night, emergency vehicles behind.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information after a road traffic collision in Waltham Forest left four people seriously injured.

The collision occurred at the junction of Hoe Street and Grove Road, E17, at approximately 7.10pm on Sunday, March 24.

According to reports, two cars collided head-on, resulting in four occupants of one vehicle sustaining serious injuries. Two of the occupants are currently in critical condition at a hospital, while the other two received serious injuries but are not considered to be in life-threatening condition. The next of kin of all injured parties have been informed and are receiving support from specialist officers.

The driver of the car believed to be at fault reportedly fled the scene following the collision. Police are actively conducting enquiries to locate this individual.

A woman, who was found in the suspect vehicle, has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. She has been interviewed and subsequently released on bail while further investigations are underway.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are leading the investigation. They are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who may have witnessed the collision, captured it on dashcam footage, or has any information regarding the whereabouts of the driver who fled the scene.

Any witnesses who have not yet spoken to the police are urged to contact the SCIU at Alperton Traffic Garage on 020 8246 9820, quoting CAD 5765/24MAR24. Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

This incident highlights the importance of road safety and the need for cooperation from the public to ensure that those responsible for dangerous driving are held accountable for their actions.

